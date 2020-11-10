What happened to Arsenal being the best defence in the League?

Even the defence is letting us down!

As we fell to a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa, the whole team was to blame, but it is clear to see that it hasn’t taken long for even our defensive solidity to disappear, as well as our lack of goals scored.

So really, does it seem that we are back to where we were when Arteta first came in? It certainly looks like that to me.

Although we are only eight games in and there is a long way to go in a league that all teams have lost at least one game already, I think Arteta needs to do a hell of a lot more with the squad he has, otherwise we will have an even worse season then what did last season, if that is even possible.

I do not doubt that Arteta has done very well to come in and give us two trophies in nine months, making us more defensive along the way and to also get Aubameyang to sign an extension, alongside bringing in some key sought after players. But all of that pretty much comes to nothing when you have a team that is trying to get back to where they belong, yet have lost four games out of eight so far and have failed to score more than one goal in the league since they beat Sheffield United 2-1.

A team that now boasts the likes of Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang and Lacazette and a team that were known for scoring goals for fun at times, has now turned into a team that (barring the Villa game), has become more defensive and is now even failing to score many goals.

So, it seems yet again that we will have to try and get the Europa League trophy, as that at the moment seems like the only way we have a chance of getting into the Champions League if our form continues the way it has.

We now go into an international break and whether we recuperate and come back firing or whether we pick up where we abysmally left off will remain to be seen but something clearly needs to change if Arteta is to remain at the helm for longer than one season! Gooners?

Shenel Osman