What happened to Aubameyang’s new contract? Why the hold-up?

Why the delay on our star striker? by Shenel Osman

The delay in tying Aubameyang down on a long-term contract is making me feel extremely anxious and worried that he could possibly be on his way out! Which I hope is not the case!

It has been over two weeks since it was breaking news on sky sports that he was edging closer to that new deal at the club. Why break that news if you do not go through with the actual signing in the days after the news has broken, and why make the fans wait even longer!

As the new season is looming and our first chance at a trophy is edging closer as the boys return, it would be nice to have Aubameyang finalise his proposed contract before we play Liverpool in the Community shield on Saturday. Then to top off the signing, winning the trophy would be the icing on top of a very good possible week for us. And yes, people may argue that it is just the ‘Community Shield’, but it would be another trophy to add to our cabinet and would hopefully give our boys the added confidence they would need to begin to get the club back to where it belongs!

The longer the hours tick away and the more the days go on, it seems like Arsenal are no closer to finalising a deal. So we are left to think what is the delay… Is it money or is it Arsenal being quite frankly just Arsenal and waiting until the last minute on deadline day to announce a deal that really should have been done by now, and should be so easy to tie up if both parties are positive and want to do so! As talk makes us assume that this is the case then what on earth is the hold up!

Only Aubameyang and Arsenal know.

However, with the boys expected back in training this week before the Community Shield showdown, here’s hoping we will start to see positive news coming out of the club sooner rather than later.

We want some decent signings and the news that our star man is going to continue his journey and possibly extend his contract, which would then see him end his amazing career at a club that loves him!

Gooners?

Shenel