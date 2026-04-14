What happened to Declan Rice’s leadership skills?

Declan Rice has received widespread praise for his leadership qualities since joining Arsenal, with some even suggesting at the start of the season that he should be handed the captain’s armband. Despite this, the midfielder supported Martin Odegaard’s position as captain, reinforcing unity within the squad.

Many supporters and former players have argued that Rice possesses stronger leadership traits, particularly given his experience as captain at West Ham. As Arsenal’s most expensive signing, there was an expectation that he would face significant pressure, with constant scrutiny over his performances and influence within the team.

Expectations of Leadership Continue to Grow

So far, Rice has largely met expectations with consistent displays and a strong presence in midfield. However, as the season reaches its decisive phase, there is a growing belief that he must take on even greater responsibility, particularly in guiding teammates through high-pressure situations.

While he continues to demonstrate leadership on the pitch, questions remain about whether he can elevate that influence further. Arsenal’s recent performances have highlighted the importance of strong personalities who can maintain composure and drive the team forward when results become uncertain.

Keane Calls for Greater Authority

As reported by Metro Sport, Roy Keane has urged Rice to step up his leadership role during this crucial period. He said, “This is where Rice has to show a bit more leadership skills, I know he’s doing his best out on the pitch but he’s got to get hold of people.

“That was a nervous performance, but if you’re going to play top level sport…it’s ok being nervous, it’s how you deal with it. It’s your decision making and body language from certain players.

“People like Rice, we’re talking about leadership skills, they’ve got to get a grip of people.”

Keane’s comments underline the need for assertiveness and control, especially as Arsenal contend with the pressures of a title race. Although the squad contains several influential figures, their relative lack of experience in securing major honours may be affecting their performances at this critical stage.