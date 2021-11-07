What happened to Odegaard? Spanish outlet says he is already proving Real Madrid right

Arsenal battled hard to sign Martin Odegaard in the last summer transfer window.

The Norwegian had impressed at the Emirates in the second half of last season and Mikel Arteta appeared to be determined to have him in his squad.

The Gunners have finally signed him, but is he pulling his weight at the club?

One of the arguments against signing him at the time was that we already had Emile Smith Rowe.

Now it appears that the Englishman is a better option to the former Real Madrid man.

El Nacional claims he is struggling at the Emirates and is clearly behind Smith Rowe in the pecking order at the moment.

The report praised Carlo Ancelotti, who had reportedly urged Los Blancos to cash in on him because he isn’t in his plans.

Not every Arsenal fan was convinced that Odegaard would thrive in the Premier League and his current struggles are proving them right.

Now that the midfielder’s honeymoon period is over, it seems he wasn’t truly the right fit for Arsenal.

The blossoming Smith Rowe could see most fans forget Odegaard was signed to bring creativity to our midfield.

Do you think he will come good or he is yet another player signed by Mikel Arteta that simply isn’t the right fit?

An article from Ime