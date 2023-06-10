What happens to Arsenal’s midfielders if we get both Rice and Caicedo?

This summer, all hints suggest Arteta has decided to make the necessary deals to finally unveil his new dream midfield.
Caicedo-Rice-Odegaard could be the first-choice midfield for Arteta next season. As per the Telegraph, the Gunners are willing to spend to bring Declan Rice on board, and that’s why they are ready to test the Hammers’ willingness to sell Rice by presenting them with a record club bid of £92 million.
It’s uncertain whether that will get them the West Ham midfield engine, but it will certainly bring them to the table. Hopefully, a compromise will be reached, and he will join.
Many have wondered if Arteta could complete a headline swoop for Rice and follow it up with another mega-deal move for Caicedo. Still, there are murmurs that the Gunners are ready to offer £75 million to see the Ecuadorian follow Rice through the entry door.
It seems Arteta is so convinced about bolstering his midfield that he may spend at least £165 million to get it to the level he wants it to be.
If all goes well and the two midfielders join, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith-Rowe, and Fabio Vieira could be relegated in the pecking order. They could take up the backup roles. If you don’t think so, convince me why Arteta should sign two midfielders in “mega bids” only to bench them.
We just want Caicedo and Rice to sign up and take their places in the Arsenal starting 11, then we shall see what transpires…
Daniel O
Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
If we get caciedo and rice we should consider letting jorginho go but keep partey. We need to have e ough players for rotation who are all quality. City do the usiness because it doesn’t matter if kdb and grealish dint play as mahrez and phoden will do thr business.
I think viera needs a loan in a prem team and jerginho was always just a stop gap.
To me caciedo partey and Rice are all a simular type player with oartey and rice being able to carry the ball as a CM
We then have ESR who is a box to box CM type doing the roll Xaka currently does. That’s 4 central players 2 in each roll sounds good to me.
For me this season viera and nketia gotta go . Any other leavers MUST be replaced if we want to win anything
Fabrizio Romano said Arsenal and Saliba’s entourage are discussing a new deal. Not yet a done deal, but I believe they will sign the contract because of several important factors
If Saliba earns £150k weekly salary or more, Arsenal would likely not able to buy Rice for £90m and Caicedo for £70m. I don’t think we can pay Rice £200k and Caicedo £150k every week, because of our bloated wage bill
We’ve got too many central midfielders who haven’t got their second-season chance yet, such as Vieira, Jorginho, Trossard, Zinchenko and Lokonga. This is why I believe Arsenal will only recruit one new CM
Hopefully lakonga, jeorginho, viera are all off the wage bill to accommodate the incoming players
We definitely can, xhaka is on 120k so caicedo is his replacement so we are only adding Rice wages. Also we do not have a bloated wage bill intact we had the lowest wage bill compared to other big 6 members as our star players are on lower wage than their counterparts. The cleansing we went through with arteta meant we can easily afford to give better deals now.
Partey and jorginho can play the xhaka role…they have a lot to their game than just protecting the back 4