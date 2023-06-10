What happens to Arsenal’s midfielders if we get both Rice and Caicedo?

This summer, all hints suggest Arteta has decided to make the necessary deals to finally unveil his new dream midfield.

Caicedo-Rice-Odegaard could be the first-choice midfield for Arteta next season. As per the Telegraph, the Gunners are willing to spend to bring Declan Rice on board, and that’s why they are ready to test the Hammers’ willingness to sell Rice by presenting them with a record club bid of £92 million.

It’s uncertain whether that will get them the West Ham midfield engine, but it will certainly bring them to the table. Hopefully, a compromise will be reached, and he will join.

Many have wondered if Arteta could complete a headline swoop for Rice and follow it up with another mega-deal move for Caicedo. Still, there are murmurs that the Gunners are ready to offer £75 million to see the Ecuadorian follow Rice through the entry door.

It seems Arteta is so convinced about bolstering his midfield that he may spend at least £165 million to get it to the level he wants it to be.

If all goes well and the two midfielders join, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith-Rowe, and Fabio Vieira could be relegated in the pecking order. They could take up the backup roles. If you don’t think so, convince me why Arteta should sign two midfielders in “mega bids” only to bench them.

We just want Caicedo and Rice to sign up and take their places in the Arsenal starting 11, then we shall see what transpires…

Daniel O

