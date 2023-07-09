Can Arsenal’s Lia Walti captain Switzerland to glory in the Womens World Cup?

Arsenal’s Lia Walti will captain Switzerland to its second World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Other than Walti, Arsenal fans will be cheering on Noelle Maritz, who’s also in the Swiss’ World Cup camp. Anyway, the question is, “What have Walti and her teammates planned for us?” The Swiss qualified for the 2015 Canada World Cup, where they made a statement by defeating Ecuador 10-1 on their way to the knockout stage before being ousted in the round of 16 by hosts Canada.

They didn’t qualify for the 2019 France World Cup, but they are keen to compensate for that miss with a dominant approach to this year’s competition.

Inka Grings, Switzerland’s German coach, wants her team to win the group A duels and isn’t overlooking the first-timers, the Philippines, or weary of New Zealand’s home advantage.

About her team’s group A opponents, Grings told FIFA+, “Exciting. We’re very happy to play against one the hosts, and, of course, we hope the stadium will be packed. That last group game against New Zealand is the cherry on top for everyone. Games like that are what you live for and work for. Norway, we know well. They have a good squad, and we have to be ready for them. As for the Philippines, it is their first World Cup, but we won’t underestimate them.”

Even so, to have a brilliant World Cup, she wants her team to start on a high note when they take on the Philippines. The Asian side may not be seen as a threat, but Grings knows her team shouldn’t overlook them in their Group A opener at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on July 21st, saying, “[The Filipinas] are our first opponents, and we want to be dominant and get into a flow, shake off any nervousness.

“But they’re not in the World Cup because they won the lottery, and we will need to be vigilant.”

After the Philippines, they will play Norway at FMG Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on July 25th, and then they will play the hosts, New Zealand, at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Hopefully, Walti and Maritz will make every Gooner Women fan proud.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….