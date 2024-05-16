What has been your favourite Arsenal game of our amazing 2023/24 season?

What is your favourite Arsenal game of the 2023/24 season?

As this season is now drawing to a close and regardless of the final result on the weekend, if we do not win the League, yet again we will finish in the top four, and yet again we will have our feet firmly in the Champions League for next season!

Although it will be disappointing and although it would be two years in a row we could narrowly miss out on the Premier League, the improvements are obvious and with a few more tweaks and additions I have every faith that we could go on to win the Premier League next season, if we continue playing the way we have this season, we hope anyhow!

But I am sure if we don’t win a title or trophy next season questions will need to be asked of Mikel Arteta because to get so near and yet so far in what would be three seasons and come away with nothing would be a serious worry.

However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet as there is one more game and then one whole season to go yet before questions can be asked.

But as this season is all but done, and as we have had some amazing matches in the Premier League this season both home and away, which I hope we can replicate next season too, what I really want to know my fellow Gooners is which game has been your favourite of the season and why?

I know it will be hard as there is many to choose from, but I will be kind and allow you to pick one home and one away!

For me my favourite away game has to have been the Premier League game against West Ham at the London Stadium.

This was a game I attended but it was such a great game, so great that we thrashed them 6-0, and by doing so saw many of their fans walk out of the stadium before they even settled down with their pint and pie as we blew them away 4-0 in the first half.

Not only was it an emphatic score line, but the way the boys played, as they have done in many games this season was just simply sensational and ruthless to say the least.

For the home game, with my favourite, there are just too many to choose from but I have been lucky enough to attend many this season including the 5-0 thrashings of both Sheffield United and Crystal Palace at home, so of course with beautiful football comes a barrage of goals and all in all it was many enjoyable days out watching my beloved team, seeing some wonderful football and amazing goals along with it too.

So, no matter what happens we have had a good season and scoring goals for fun made things more enjoyable and all I can say is thank you to our Arsenal boys for some amazing, beautiful football and some wonderful and unbelievable goals this season.

Can we have some more of the same next season please? I sure hope so!

So which games are your favourites this season Gooners and why?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

