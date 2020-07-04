What has gone wrong with Alexandre Lacazette this season?

What has happened to Lacazette? by Shenel

Despite him being an ever-present player on the pitch, his ability to be able to hold the ball up well and make the runs into the box, and his strong relationship with Aubameyang, Lacazette just cannot seem to find the back of the net.

To be fair to him, Lacazette’s last goal for the club did come in our last game before the lockdown, against West Ham at the Emirates. But since we have returned he just cannot find the net. It is clear to see that he is creating the chances and making the correct runs, but the ball just doesn’t seem to want to fall into the net for him, which seems to make him more and more frustrated and understandably so, because we all know he is capable of more than that.

You can’t take anything away from his work rate for the team, but it has become clear that in the past few games he has lacked confidence. Whether something has happened during lockdown that we are not aware of, or whether it is a case of he is worried about his place in the team given the successful performances shown by both Willock and Nketiah, remains to be seen. But for Lacazette it seems clear that the more he tries his best, the more he plays and the more he tries to show the manager what he is capable of, the less it is working out for him.

I for sure hope that it is not too long before Lacazette finds the form that made him somewhat a success at the club. Because his partnership with Aubameyang, having seen glimpses of what they are capable of, can build into something much bigger and better than what they have now. Add Pepe to the mix and we could have a front three that rivals the likes of Messi/Suarez/Neymar and Firmino/Mane/Salah.

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman