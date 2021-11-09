“What his character is about” Strengths of this Arsenal star highlighted by man that knows

Former Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder, has revealed his delight at the progress being made by Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international moved to Arsenal from the Blades in the last transfer window.

Although his previous club was relegated from the Premier League, he was one of the best goalkeepers in the competition.

It was only a matter of time before he joined a top club, having also had a spell at Bournemouth, which ended in relegation as well.

Despite the history of his previous clubs, Arsenal took a chance on him and signed him in the summer.

Not every one of the club’s fans understandably warmed up to him initially.

However, he is now one of the best players at the club and has been pulling off some ridiculous saves in recent weeks.

Wilder admits the relegation wasn’t easy for several players at United, but Ramsdale has dealt with it relatively well and has been thriving at his new club, Arsenal, which delights him.

He told TalkSport Breakfast: “Brilliant. Fabulous. I am delighted for Aaron [Ramsdale], he’s a great guy. It was a tough period for him, as it was for everybody.

“We had a few young players there at Sheffield United. There are no hiding places in there especially when you’re not getting results.

“I just think it shows you what his character is about. I talked to Steve Round about Aaron when potentially he was moving and I am delighted for the boy

“You’ve seen the connection he has with the supporters.

“And in the England squad, it opened up a little bit for him in the summer, with a couple of injuries – with Dean Henderson being injured and Nick Pope. he took his chance incredibly well and impressed everybody.

“He has continued to go from strength to strength, so I am delighted for him.”

Ramsdale will remain at the Emirates for a long time and he will hope to win some trophies with the Gunners along the way.