What I expect from Arsenal on Deadline Day

Deadline Day Preview by Dan

Listening / reading comments on social media since Saturday, many gooners feel Arsenal need more additions before Tuesday’s 11 pm deadline.

Having invested more than usual though, the Kroenke Family might wonder what was the point in spending to improve the spine of our team if a few days later they are being told the squad isn’t good enough?

That’s for the recruitment team to answer.

For once I would see it from the owner’s point of view.

If you’re still asking for a centreback, why was 50 million spent on Ben White?

Why’s a 30 million asset being loaned out yet again?

How bad does Saliba have to be, to be deemed not competition for our other defenders?

So, it’s more likely the last day of the window will be about those exiting not entering the Emirates, with the priority being reducing our net spend.

The Gunners issue is offloading the talent they have due to potential buyers put off by our players wage demands.

Clubs are also low balling us with their offers knowing our need to raise funds.

That’s why we again had to accept loans for Torreira and Guendouzi when a permanent transfer was the target.

We might have to do the same regarding Maitland Niles, Reiss Nelsonand Eddie Nketiah.

It’s like a game of bluff.

Clubs waiting for the last hour to ask about a loan because they know we won’t risk keeping individuals who know the manager doesn’t rate them.

Arteta could be better at keeping his cards close to his chest.

What’s puzzling is the Spaniard’s inconsistency in how he treats those who’s future is in doubt.

The three academy graduates I just named haven’t been starting, with the assumption that they can’t be trusted if they might not be around this time next week.

The contradiction being that Kolasinac has known since last year his employers would have him off the wage bill if they could, yet he started at the Etihad.

Why is a Kolasinac trusted but a Willian is not?

It’s left us with an unbalanced squad, some players frozen out, others starting even though they are not wanted.

So instead of starting a season prepared everything is disorganised.

That will intensify if players are forced to stay, having known their boss was trying to offload them.

To his credit Willian is expected to rip up his contract when he could have refused to leave and collect approx. 20 million in the next two years.

Others like Bellerin’s agent have made it clear their client won’t move unless a project motivates them.

The right back might struggle to find anyone who will match his wages with the suspicion he’s lost his pace since his last serious injury.

Like a game of poker Arsenal must decide what to do if their valuations are not met.

Can those names be transitioned back into the first team or is it worth selling for a cut price fee just to reduce our wage bill?

Our coach isn’t exactly the best when it comes to giving second chances. It can’t be tolerated to yet again pay people to sit at home.

Expect some departures in the next 24 hours but maybe not as many as the club would like…

Dan