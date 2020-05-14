What I would introduce to improve Arsenal’s Fan/Club relationship

“ASK NOT WHAT YOUR “CLUB” CAN DO FOR YOU – ASK WHAT YOU CAN DO FOR YOUR “CLUB” – AND VICE VERSA OF COURSE!! by Ken1945

Of course, I have inserted two different words into one of the most famous and inspiring speeches ever made from John F. Kennedy, as part of his inaugural address on 20th January 1961.

But, in the troubled times we face currently and wondered if or how this could apply to us, as fans, and The Arsenal as the club we all support.

So, these are four points that we can do and five points the club can do, in order to go forward:

THE SUPPORTERS:

1. While we continue to be divided with regards to ANY player, when they are wearing the shirt and/or seen as part of the club’s plans, we should be as one and get behind them and the team at every game we are lucky enough to attend.

2. Ensure our club maintains it’s excellent racism record by reporting any sign of racial abuse, no matter who it is and/or whom it is directed at.

3. Report any foul and/or abusive language to the nearest steward, again in order that the club’s image is preserved as a “family friendly” club.

4. With a waiting list of a reported 60,000 fans wanting season tickets, if those of us lucky enough to have one, cannot make a game, ensure that we either give/sell it to a fellow Gooner or alert the club in order that they can sell it on.

THE CLUB:

1. Look at the possibility of introducing an all standing area, with reduced season ticket prices, for those fans who want to stand throughout a game. I know it’s been mentioned, but why can’t we get this idea moving? This would also enable the club to increase it’s capacity and allow more fans inside the ground.

2. Monitor all season ticket holders who, on a regular basis, leave their seats empty – make said s/t holders aware of the situation – if they do not use the season ticket, take it away and offer it to one of the fans who desperately want one. This would make the club’s claim of 60,000 attendances realistic, rather than making us a laughing stock when it is quite obvious there is nowhere near a full capacity.

3. Re-introduce our own television channel, where we can question and discuss with the likes of MA, players and staff our queries and concerns, possibly twice a week.

4. Move the away supporters from the front of the clock end and up into a less prominent section, as our away fans have to endure at grounds such as Old Trafford and St. James park.

5. Ensure we have a tannoy system that reaches all parts of the ground in a clear and easy to hear way. Since we moved to The Emirates it has been impossible to hear all that is being said.

Now these are just my personal views and I haven’t introduced new signings or transfers out, as this is about things that both fans and the club could do together to improve relationships and a better match day experience what does anyone else think both sides could do in this respect?

ken1945