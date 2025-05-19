What if Arteta had the perfect summer transfer window at last?

A trophyless season was never how Arsenal wanted to end the campaign, but unfortunately, that is exactly how things have turned out.
As disappointing as this season has been, one thing is clear — Arsenal deserve a flawless summer transfer window. If Mikel Arteta’s project is to get the push it needs and finally hit top form, there can be no compromises on signings.
Arteta reveals past transfer frustrations
It is about time Arteta landed his first-choice targets, whatever the cost. Speaking to the media, the Arsenal boss hinted that he has never had a truly perfect summer transfer window.
As reported by the Evening Standard, he admitted that while the club always heads into the summer with a solid plan, they have not yet executed it exactly as intended. “I think sometimes from the plan that we had, and actually what we are able to execute, we have never been able to replicate it exactly,” said Arteta.
Where Arsenal were when he took over compared to where they are now is night and day. The team has clearly progressed under his guidance.
A pivotal summer under Andrea Berta
Despite that progress, with no silverware to show for it, Arteta finds himself under increasing pressure to deliver. However, Arsenal are unlikely to entertain calls for his dismissal. The club still believe in him and, perhaps for the first time, may finally ensure he gets his top targets.
This summer, he must be allowed to enter the market and properly replicate his vision. If the club fail him again and provide fallback options, for example, Raheem Sterling instead of Nico Williams, it would feel like sabotage, and could spell the end of his tenure.
With a top striker, a versatile winger, a midfielder and a goalkeeper reportedly on the wishlist, Andrea Berta will be under the spotlight to oversee a window that truly reflects Arsenal’s ambitions.
Just look at Real Madrid. They have already moved quickly for marquee signings such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal-target Dean Huijsen, and it is still only May. That is the behaviour of a club that understands what it takes to compete at the highest level.
If Arteta wants Alexander Isak or Benjamin Šeško, Martin Zubimendi, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and goalkeeper Joan García, then let him have them. Only then can supporters truly assess the full extent of his project.
For years, he has been denied dream signings such as Dusan Vlahović, Moisés Caicedo, Mykhailo Mudryk among them. And one could argue that has held his plans back.
What if, this time, he finally gets his players Gooners?
Fabrizio Romano just said Vlahovic would likely get transfer-listed by Juventus since his contract will expire next year
I hope the new CF won’t be a passenger when he doesn’t score or assist, as Aubameyang was
The good thing about Havertz and Merino is they still work hard to press and drop deep to help our midfielders
Vlahovic is an attack bully, just the type we need but the disrespect or subsequently cold shoulder he showed us does not argue well in his favor
He would be a really good signing and at an affordable price too but no way are we touching him after his previous actions.
‘ We are all align, the strategic planning since January culminating in the eventual captured of the meticulous Andrea Berta.
Reading between the lines and what been said and information coming from Reliable sources the gaffer will be back to the hilt.
Unlike previous windows the gaffer won’t have it always as Berta will be in the thick of all things
One aspect for Arteta and Berta to consider before they splash the cash is our lack of pace in the midfield area .Odegaard, Partey,Merino and MLS are not quick and neither is Zubimendi.Rice can cover the ground quickly but needs time to pick up speed so there is ,in my mind, a need for more athleticism in our engine room.
If we mess around in this transfer window and do not acquire a top forward and left winger then it will very clear that the board only objective is top 4 and CL money and Us fighting for the title was an overachievement not a necessity. Even Arteta and Rice have publicly called for reinforcement.
“Finish the season, go to the beach for a few days – and make sure the people upstairs do what they have to do,” This quote is as obvious as he can get without calling out the owners directly.
Answer to the headline “he would still f k up next season “
Surely it’s time to change managers,he’s done a solid job but he’s not a winner ,same as his playing career .
Some managers have that extra thing about them (look at slot )this egotistical prat does not .
We are 4th in global football in spending over the last 10 years Liverpool are 17th ,says a lot .
Get rid ,could get the new manager bounce like Liverpool and actually win something ,not the set piece trophy an actual trophy that shows up in the record books 100 years from now
But mate a section of fans ( including on here ) and our owners see this is more then acceptable
Then they are bigger clowns than our manager Dan and that takes some doing .
Excuses after excuses that’s all I read daily .
Right on the money as always DK!
This is a case of treating the symptoms while the root cause got his contract renewed at ridiculous wages.
15 million a year HH ,imagine that ,why would he leave ,talks about loving the club 🖕,no renewals coming his way (hopefully club have learnt )first renewal was when we was in 4th with 3 games to go and spuds pipped us (embarrassing to say the least )not mentioned here recently ,wonder why .
Second renewal came after we let go a 7 point lead .
A case of not learning ,let’s hope we aren’t 3rd time lucky
I’ve just read a piece on the BBC website, where Guardiola has come out and said that there’s only three teams that are in the Champions League next season that have won trophy’s this season.
It would seem that Guardiola, just like Arteta classes the Community Shield as a trophy. So, now we know where Arteta got the idea from, or was it the other way around. 😂🤣👍😉
This piece is subtlety insinuating that MA has barely gotten the players he wanted over the years, this is false.
First we were told we must wait for MA to get his own squad to judge him, now that he’s fallen short again apparently he’s never had his own squad. What’s the next excuse??
Is the truth so difficult to say? The truth that MA has done extremely well but he lacks that winning edge to get us over the line.
Bang on the money mate 👍👍
They don’t believe half of the excuses they make. They do not care about winning, losing or any kind of results. Its all about Arteta. Its a psychological thing because all Arteta die-hards are anti Wenger to the core. It’s not a coincidence.
These are the same people who ridiculed top 4 trophy and downplay the invincibles.
They told us we should give Arteta 3 years to win the league, then they changed it to 5.
5 is up now what are they saying?
No team or manager in the world gets all the first choice players they want so that’s not really an excuse. And has Arteta not got the players he wanted? Shocking assumption from the writer
Give him all the funds and backing but also give him one more season.
And how come the article still calls it “project”? Been long I heard that.