What if Arteta had the perfect summer transfer window at last?

A trophyless season was never how Arsenal wanted to end the campaign, but unfortunately, that is exactly how things have turned out.

As disappointing as this season has been, one thing is clear — Arsenal deserve a flawless summer transfer window. If Mikel Arteta’s project is to get the push it needs and finally hit top form, there can be no compromises on signings.

Arteta reveals past transfer frustrations

It is about time Arteta landed his first-choice targets, whatever the cost. Speaking to the media, the Arsenal boss hinted that he has never had a truly perfect summer transfer window.

As reported by the Evening Standard, he admitted that while the club always heads into the summer with a solid plan, they have not yet executed it exactly as intended. “I think sometimes from the plan that we had, and actually what we are able to execute, we have never been able to replicate it exactly,” said Arteta.

Where Arsenal were when he took over compared to where they are now is night and day. The team has clearly progressed under his guidance.

A pivotal summer under Andrea Berta

Despite that progress, with no silverware to show for it, Arteta finds himself under increasing pressure to deliver. However, Arsenal are unlikely to entertain calls for his dismissal. The club still believe in him and, perhaps for the first time, may finally ensure he gets his top targets.

This summer, he must be allowed to enter the market and properly replicate his vision. If the club fail him again and provide fallback options, for example, Raheem Sterling instead of Nico Williams, it would feel like sabotage, and could spell the end of his tenure.

With a top striker, a versatile winger, a midfielder and a goalkeeper reportedly on the wishlist, Andrea Berta will be under the spotlight to oversee a window that truly reflects Arsenal’s ambitions.

Just look at Real Madrid. They have already moved quickly for marquee signings such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal-target Dean Huijsen, and it is still only May. That is the behaviour of a club that understands what it takes to compete at the highest level.

If Arteta wants Alexander Isak or Benjamin Šeško, Martin Zubimendi, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and goalkeeper Joan García, then let him have them. Only then can supporters truly assess the full extent of his project.

For years, he has been denied dream signings such as Dusan Vlahović, Moisés Caicedo, Mykhailo Mudryk among them. And one could argue that has held his plans back.

What if, this time, he finally gets his players Gooners?

Daniel O

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…