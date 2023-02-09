“What if they don’t?” Agbonlahor now doubts City can catch Arsenal

Despite Arsenal’s brilliant run of form in the Premier League this season, most fans and pundits still believe Manchester City will beat them to the title.

If Arsenal wins their outstanding game, the Gunners will open up an eight-point gap on the defending champions and they have shown a good amount of consistency this term.

The Gunners have beaten the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United, which clearly shows they are up to something great.

However, for most people, Mikel Arteta’s side will still bottle the lead, but the former Aston Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor asks, what if City does not go on a long winning run? He tells Talk Sport:

“Everyone keeps saying this: ‘I think Manchester City are going to hit a run of form.’ What if they don’t?

“I feel like the Premier League now, there is no easy game. You look at Arsenal going to Everton thinking: ‘they have a new manager, but we’ve got Saka and Martinelli, we would get result.’

“No they don’t. Manchester City, Pep tried to play some of his fringe players, keeping the best player on the bench and they lose to Spurs.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have benefited from being doubted for much of this term because it puts all the pressure on Manchester City and frees us to play our game, winning as many matches as possible.

Hopefully, our players will recover well from the loss to Everton and win their next games.

