What is Arsenal fans verdict on Calafiori after his first 8 games?

Calafiori seems to have a unique tackling style, will he get found out by it?

The Italian international was the first major new arrival welcomed to the Emirates in the last transfer window after impressing for his country in Euro 2024. That impressive tournament wasn’t the only reason why we signed him, with Arteta later confirming that we had a long standing interest in the Italian dating back to last season, which is understandable considering he had an amazing season with Bologna. Calafiori was brought in for a fee of £42million and given how he has started life in North London, that price has been justified.

Indeed he has started life at Arsenal with a bang, scoring a banger on his full Premier League debut against Man City, as well as dropping impressive performances ever since. We’ve already got to see how versatile he is against PSG where he played the entirety of the second half at right-back without putting a foot wrong. He has certainly started strong in an Arsenal shirt with what I particularly find captivating about him along with his ball carrying is his unique tackling style.

He likes to tackle from the side with a sort of scoop of the ball off his opponent’s feet, he does this very aggressively and sometimes makes the tackle from a little farther distance than you would normally anticipate those tackles to made from. We’ve seen him use it to great effect against Leicester, PSG and Southampton recently but we cannot forget how he struggled with Savio in the City game a few weeks back, he did attempt those tackles on him with varying degrees of success however largely struggled to cope for periods of the game, often committing fouls agaisnt the Brazilian.

Though he has since dominated the games he’s started after that, gooners will still have to wonder if this unique tackling style will get him found out against really tougher wingers.

This is just a minor observation from what has been a really strong start to life at Arsenal from the Italian.

What are your thoughts on this observation gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

