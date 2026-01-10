What is Arsenal’s chance of signing Marc Guehi?

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Marc Guehi as they emerge as the latest club showing serious interest in the England international. The defender has built a strong reputation since joining Crystal Palace in 2021 and has consistently been regarded as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

Guehi came close to securing a high-profile transfer in the summer, with Liverpool believed to be on the verge of completing a deal for his signature. That move collapsed only hours before the transfer window closed after Crystal Palace withdrew from negotiations. As a result, the defender remained at Selhurst Park, although it has long been expected that his future lies away from the club.

Growing Interest Ahead of Contract Expiry

The Palace defender is due to be out of contract at the end of this season and is widely expected to leave as a free agent if no agreement is reached before then. However, there is now a possibility that he could change clubs this month. Crystal Palace are understood to have opened the door to a sale for a substantial fee, particularly with Manchester City applying pressure in their efforts to sign him.

Arsenal have also entered the race for his signature, despite having monitored his situation for some time. Their interest reflects a desire to strengthen an already competitive defensive unit with a proven Premier League performer. Guehi’s consistency and leadership qualities have made him an appealing option for several top sides.

Arsenal Considered Serious Contenders

According to Football Insider, there is a strong chance that Guehi could move to the Emirates, with bookmakers reportedly slashing the odds on such a transfer taking place. While nothing has been finalised, Arsenal are now viewed as genuine contenders rather than distant admirers.

It remains uncertain whether Guehi will depart Crystal Palace during the current window or wait until the summer to decide his future. What is clear is that Arsenal are now firmly in the conversation and are considered serious suitors for one of the league’s most respected defenders.

As the situation develops, Guehi’s future is likely to remain a major talking point, particularly given the number of elite clubs monitoring his availability and the limited time Palace have to secure a fee.