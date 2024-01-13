What is Arsenal’s plan for Marquinhos after his return to the Emirates?

Arsenal has decided to recall Marquinhos from his loan spell at Nantes, but the Brazilian is expected to leave again. Initially sent to Nantes with the belief that he would receive significant playing time to aid in his development, Marquinhos saw limited minutes in the first half of the season, prompting Arsenal to bring him back to the Emirates.

Now back at Arsenal, the question arises as to whether Marquinhos will have opportunities in Mikel Arteta’s team, which is currently contending for the Premier League title. However, according to Premier League Brasil, he is not expected to stay at the Emirates.

The report suggests that Arsenal is actively seeking another club for Marquinhos to join, with a return to Brazil being one option. Despite having potential suitors in Brazil, the focus is on loaning him to another European club during the current transfer window. Arsenal aims to secure a move that provides Marquinhos with valuable playing time and contributes to his continued development.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a surprise that Marquinhos did not get playing chances at Nantes, but we expect him to find another home in the second half of the season.

Clubs will come forward to add him to their squad, and we must prioritise game time over the division.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…