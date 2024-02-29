What is Arsenal’s stance on a summer move for in-form Viktor Gyokeres?

Viktor Gyokeres is among the strikers linked with a potential move to Arsenal at the end of the current campaign. The Gunners are actively seeking a new goalscorer, and Gyokeres, along with several others, has emerged as a candidate to fill that role at the Emirates.

While Arsenal supporters are well aware of the club’s interest in Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, Gyokeres has also captured the attention of the North London side. The Swedish striker made a move to Sporting CP from Coventry in the summer and has enjoyed an impressive run of form, amassing 17 goals and 8 assists from 21 league matches.

Despite his notable performances, a report on 90mins suggests that Arsenal, while monitoring Gyokeres, is not particularly keen on pursuing a transfer for him at the moment. The report indicates that he is not the club’s primary target, and there is a likelihood that Arsenal may not intensify their interest in securing his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe, and any club would jump at the chance to sign him.

However, we trust the judgement of Mikel Arteta and expect him to approve the purchase of the right goal scorer for our team.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…