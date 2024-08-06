What is Arsenal’s success rate in offloading unwanted players?

Arsenal has had a busy summer, with several players released, one player signed, and at least three more sold.

Mikel Arteta continues to improve his squad every summer, building a team that can dominate domestic and European football.

Arsenal now has one of the strongest squads in the Premier League, and more new players are expected to join them this summer.

The Gunners are in the mood to spend, but at the end of last season, they also had some players in mind whom they wanted to offload.

These players were deemed available for transfer for various reasons, and Mirror Football claims there are seven of them.

The departure of Emile Smith Rowe means Arsenal has offloaded three of those players, with Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares also departing the club.

However, there are four more players that Arsenal is expected to sell but have not yet done so. The report reveals that Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Kieran Tierney, and Reiss Nelson are still expected to leave.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have not been very successful in selling players so far, but there is still time for us to achieve this before the transfer window slams shut this summer.

That should not stop us from adding the players we want to sign to our squad.

