What is Arteta’s problem with Pepe?

What is the club’s plan for Nicolas Pepe? If it is for him to be an impact sub while the likes of 31-year-old Willian and 32-year-old Aubameyang start on the wings, then all is well and there is no point in this article. But if the club intend the 25-year-old to inherit a position on the flank and be a central part of our future going forward, then what is currently going on is detrimental to that plan.
Let us all retain perspective about last season. It was our worst for a decade and more. We had three managers and rows with at least 3 players. We finished the season outside of the top 6 and dropped out of the Europa League in the Round of 16 against some Greek club. Pepe finished his debut season with 19 goal contributions. That was not exactly great but when you look at it in the context of one of the worst seasons in the modern history of Arsenal Football Club, the output is actually decent.
Then there are the awesome moments that remind us of what we paid for. Two stunning freekicks in the dying minutes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, the performance against Manchester United, that soul-snatching nutmeg against Burnley, that mazy run in a difficult match against Leeds in a competition we later won, an assist for Lacazette in the North London derby, and the pass to Aubameyang for the decisive goal in the final of the FA Cup against Chelsea. Clearly, Pepe is an extremely talented player. Clearly, he does not hide in important games and, clearly, he did not do so bad for a debut in a terrible Arsenal season.
We signed Willian in the summer transfer window and he has promptly taken Pepe’s place in the squad. Willian has never reached 19 goal contributions in his past seven seasons for Chelsea. In fact, against Sheffield United, Pepe, brought on to play a few minutes in the end, was the one who unlocked the Sheffield defense with a mazy dribble and shot.
For doing that, Nicolas Pepe was rewarded with a place on the bench against Manchester City. Against Leiceister City when Willian could not play, Aubameyang was dragged out to the right flank.
Pepe is not the singular solution to our attacking issues but he’s certainly not responsible for the problems. He clearly has more direct goal contributions in him than Willian. He is not going to reach his potential if he is not trusted. He is not going to give us what he has without consistency.
Consistency births consistency. Players like Mane and Salah were given consistent minutes in Austria and Italy before they reached their potential. Pepe clearly has plenty of talent in him. Enough talent for him to reach superstar status for Arsenal. But he is not getting enough minutes. And for what?
Agboola Israel
He needs to learn when to keep the ball, when to deliver. there are 10 friends around him..
We paid well over the odds for a so so player.
Personally at this time I don’t think he is anything special at all. If it wasn’t for his price tag nobody would give a monkeys.
Arteta would never have given the go ahead for this signing if he had been in charge at the time.
That money could have been spent a lot better.
Brad I’m a fan of arteta, but please stop all this arteta hype, the man is a young coach who is just trying to make a name for himself. Any coach can make a mistake in signing player, why did Arsene Wenger signed Xhaka when Kante was available, why did he waste 35 million on Mustafi, the season he signed petr cech we needed a top striker but he didn’t sign any, I can go on and on. And for a player that was involved in 19 goals in his first season I really don’t think he’s that bad, people keep talking about Zaha, I’m not sure he’s ever gotten 10 goals a season or even 10 assist a season.
👍👍Leno
I might need to see all Pepe’s goal involvements last season to understand why he’s been so bad in this season and his corners are atrocious as well. He can’t even cut inside properly like the prime Sanchez, Mane, Salah, Mahrez, Jota and Sterling, let alone do fake shots and go to the byline
Pepe also assisted Aubameyang for our final goal in FA Cup final, but we all know it was just a simple pass. Ceballos won an aerial duel, Bellerin sacrificed his legs to dribble past several opponents and Aubameyang scored with a brilliant technique
In short, Pepe is lousy in one-on-one situations. We need a winger who’s good in duels
Pepe started against man city, he wasn’t rewarded with a place on the bench
Beautiful article Agboola, I also believe that Consistency births consistency but the coach doesn’t seem to trust him too much and if your coach dont trust you much there’s nothing you can do to change that. I mean it’s not like Willian has been better than him this season but he keeps getting chance , same with Mustafi who just returned from injury, he’s been used ahead of Saliba. Any player who can be involved in 19 goals in his first season is not a bad player.
@Agboola Israel,
Love this article. You expressed my long time thought.
We need to give Pepe more minutes on the field of play for his confidence to resurge.
Our attacks in many games ended up with Pepe lose the ball because of his bad control and because the opponent stole it. I don’t need many stats to see that Pepe can’t even cut inside properly on many occasions
Willian, Saka and Nelson have better close control. So one of them should start on the right wing, until Pepe improves his ball control and first touch
My honest take on Pepe is very simple he is not as talented as we first thought and seems a level below gervinho
MA is in a hurry to deliver so has no time to allow Pepe to come up. Then he gives so much minutes to Nketia without any results.
Time will tell