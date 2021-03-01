What is going on at Arsenal with Gabriel Martinelli? (Opinion)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been overlooking Gabriel Martinelli all-too often of late, and it is a struggle to figure out why…
Last night was the perfect opportunity to throw the youngster some first-team minutes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka were both rested after their exploits in the Europa League on Thursday, but Willian and Lacazette were preferred to come into the starting eleven.
Our side took a firm grasp on the game 52 minutes in, which again you would have thought would be a great opportunity to give minutes to those who were lacking, and Martinelli was again overlooked.
Instead, after 83 minutes the manager opted to bring Aubameyang on, which was the biggest shock when considering Gabi’s recent lack of playing time, and this has led to some deeper thinking…
The manager is always banging on about his players need to be showing him in training that they are committed to the cause, and putting in the hard work, reiterated when speaking about Willian of late.
The former Chelsea star returned to form this week after a number of below-par performances, and his outing yesterday may have even earned him a break amongst the fans, but what is Martinelli doing wrong?
The coach was asked about his latest snub after the Leicester clash, and I’m still perturbed about why the future star remained an unused substitute on Sunday.
Arteta told reporters after the game (via the Metro): ‘Well he needs to keep working and make it difficult for us [to leave him out].
‘He’s a player that is going to give us a lot but he needs some time.
‘We need to find the right games for him and the right connections for him on the pitch to do what he can do best.
‘But the way he is, the way he trains every day, he’s going to be a really important player for us, no doubt.
‘But when you have many options on the bench it’s difficult when you look for certain qualities in certain games.’
Either we are missing something here, or the manager is simply avoiding using him for absolutely no reason at all apart from because he can.
Martinelli has shown passion, ability, and crazy raw talent, and should at least be able to get 20 minutes of action a week with our hectic playing schedule at present.
Do we think Gabi has done something behind the scenes to upset the manager? Could Arteta be risking the player’s happiness by continually overlooking him?
Patrick
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
I just don’t want to believe he is having a problem with the manager. I know his time will come. We all remember Arteta started him a few times when he came back from injury but he seem to pick up the injury again. He was even injured during warm up before a game weeks ago…. I want to believe arteta is protecting him and trying to handle his injury well. We also don’t know if he is fully fit. I stand to be corrected though but I think we will see him start some games and he will come from the bench in games sooner than later..
We know he is fully fit he told us himself.
He rolled his ankle, can happen to anyone at anytime.
He’s been fit for around a month already so the excuse of protection is out of the window. You can only build up match fitness by playing matches as obvious as it sounds.
Would love to know.
What we’ve seen of Gabby, looks top draw.
He won’t be a future star at Arsenal if he keep sitting on bench. If he decide to seek play time somewhere else Arsenal will lose a successor of Aubameyang and potentially more than £100 millions in transfer fee. If put on the market now there won’t be any big club that won’t want him, imagine when he is a regular starter and with goals to his name.
I don’t buy the protection excuse it doesn’t make any sense.
Clearly Arteta is the manager but my confidence that he knows what he is doing has diminished seeing our state in his first full season.
He probably didn’t do anything wrong.
Unlike Wenger and Emery, Arteta isn’t the type of manager that makes changes just for the sake of rotation and giving minutes to players that need them.
If it’s possible Arteta keeps all starting players after a win, physical or mental fitness makes no role in the decision. He changes the squad in cases of injury, suspension or returning bad performance.
For a Mikel-tpye manager this squad is way too huge. The wide selection choices don’t make his life any easier, and they make the life of the fringe players definitely harder.
And when Arsenal is on a winning streak, then not only Nelson, Mari and Nketiah, but players like Martinelli, Lacazette, Pepe and Ceballos turn out to be squad players.
Martinelli has too many competitors for the CF role, such as Lacazette, Aubameyang and Nketiah. On the left wing, he’s got Aubameyang, Willian and Smith-Rowe
So he’d only get his chance next year, when some of those attackers leave or get relegated to squad rotation role
Sorry, Nketiah is not a competitor. He is rubbish.
But Nketiah always started ahead of Martinelli for the CF role
Honestly the “protection” thing rings a bit hollow in my opinion.
Tierney goes right back in after an injury, even after his long layoff when he signed & his first appearance.
Partey right back to get re-injured, now coming in & getting minutes.
Luiz cracked his head, but only missed couple of games.
We don’t know the inside workings of the club, so hard to accurately say.
However, Martinelli is levels about Willian in effort and intensity, no one disagrees with that, so the “work” excuse doesn’t fly on the face of things.
For me martenilli guendozi sake esr Saliba
Mavropanos Tierney Niles Nelson and some of the other younger players are the future of this squad. Xhaka Auba Lacazette Luiz Bellerin Elneny William have shown us that they are close or already yesterday’s players. The latter player in reality maybe have one more season at the top, challenging for the title/champions league. So Arteta if he is the man for the long term needs to see this and should be trying to integrate them into the squad. Of course we need to have some of the older and more experienced players in with the younger players but these will be the players we rely on for the next 5 years so keep them happy. Make them feel as if they belong and make them know that they are the future.
Once a player believe the manager doesn’t believe in them, rates them then in there own mind they will start to believe they have to get away from the club and go somewhere where they are needed and wanted. That’s a dangerous thing. We have a lot of exciting young talent, I hope he doesn’t lose them
I often criticise Patricks articles as not worthwhile. HOWEVER, this time his questionare certinly worth adsking and to my mins also pertiment ones. It does seem areaol puzle why Martinelli gets virtyally no real opportunity to show his skills and I seriously have to wonder what is behind this clear managerial decision to starve him of opportunity.
I do not know the answerwhy but all my instincts and life experience scream out to me that SOMETHING tangible is behind this puzzling decison.
Hopefully, the reason will soon be revealed. But the questions DEFINITELY need asking, so for once, well done PATRICK.