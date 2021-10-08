What is going on with Arsenal and Lacazette?

Vinai Venketesham once stressed that Aaron Ramsey would be the last Gunner allowed to run down his contract. That never again Arsenal would allow the player to have the power

He went as far to say that when anyone had 24 months left on their deal, they would be given an ultimatum – extend their deal or be sold.

Whether that was just a PR spin to blame the previous regime, plenty of talent were still on the pay roll with less than 12 months left of their deals.

How Arteta treated each person in this situation has never been consistent.

Ozil wasn’t registered for any squads, with the club willing to pay for him to sit at home.

Yet we would then pay over the odds for Aubameyang to stay, the same policy we were punishing Ozil for.

A Sokratis would be paid to rip up his contract.

Mustafi would be loaned out for the last 6 months of his deal.

Perhaps no one sums up the inconsistencies of our manager’s thinking more than Lacazette.

Laca appears to have made it clear he won’t be extending his stay in North London, while Arsenal don’t seem willing to yet again give out a big salary on someone in his thirties.

As the third highest paid player on pay roll, it’s another chance for our owners to slash the wage bill.

Both parties seen to have accepted he will become a free agent, and both will end their relationship in a respectful manner.

That might be why efforts to get Laca and Auba in the same 11 have been abandoned?

Why build a formation around someone you can’t rely on long term?

That could be why he only got 18 mins to make an impact at Brighton?

In that time though he made the same number of passes that our captain did in 72 mins.

This supports my long-held belief that in terms of holding up the ball, linking play and work rate, Laca is better than his best friend. –

The fact he comes on at the Amex ahead of Martinelli and Balogun gives mixed messages.

It can’t help the youngster’s confidence to see their boss rather play someone who won’t be wearing our shirt this time next year.

So, are we properly going to use Laca as a resource to help us this season or are you preparing for life without him?

It’s got to one or the other.

It can’t be both.

Like a lot of aspects of the team, the decision making seems muddled.

Laca doesn’t start in the league anymore but when you need a goal you still have the temptation to bring him off the bench.

There’s talk we will listen to offers for the Frenchman in January with it natural that clubs will make a cheeky offer, knowing Arsenal won’t get any fee in the summer.

Yet we could lose serious firepower in the New Year to the African Cup of Nations while there’s talk of Balogun going on loan as part of his development.

In other words, we might need the 30-year-old.

If we can get back into Europe that would be worth more than any fee, we would get for Laca at this point.

Instead of being indecisive make it clear to the player he’s here for the entire campaign and it suits everyone to get the very best out of him for that duration.

That gets rid of any confusion in the Winter Transfer Window.

A Lacazette at his best can still offer something to Arsenal.

Arteta though needs to manage the situation better.

Be Kind in The Comments