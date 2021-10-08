What is going on with Arsenal and Lacazette?

Vinai Venketesham once stressed that Aaron Ramsey would be the last Gunner allowed to run down his contract. That never again Arsenal would allow the player to have the power
He went as far to say that when anyone had 24 months left on their deal, they would be given an ultimatum – extend their deal or be sold.
Whether that was just a PR spin to blame the previous regime, plenty of talent were still on the pay roll with less than 12 months left of their deals.
How Arteta treated each person in this situation has never been consistent.
Ozil wasn’t registered for any squads, with the club willing to pay for him to sit at home.
Yet we would then pay over the odds for Aubameyang to stay, the same policy we were punishing Ozil for.
A Sokratis would be paid to rip up his contract.
Mustafi would be loaned out for the last 6 months of his deal.
Perhaps no one sums up the inconsistencies of our manager’s thinking more than Lacazette.
Laca appears to have made it clear he won’t be extending his stay in North London, while Arsenal don’t seem willing to yet again give out a big salary on someone in his thirties.
As the third highest paid player on pay roll, it’s another chance for our owners to slash the wage bill.
Both parties seen to have accepted he will become a free agent, and both will end their relationship in a respectful manner.
That might be why efforts to get Laca and Auba in the same 11 have been abandoned?
Why build a formation around someone you can’t rely on long term?
That could be why he only got 18 mins to make an impact at Brighton?
In that time though he made the same number of passes that our captain did in 72 mins.
This supports my long-held belief that in terms of holding up the ball, linking play and work rate, Laca is better than his best friend. –
The fact he comes on at the Amex ahead of Martinelli and Balogun gives mixed messages.
It can’t help the youngster’s confidence to see their boss rather play someone who won’t be wearing our shirt this time next year.
So, are we properly going to use Laca as a resource to help us this season or are you preparing for life without him?
It’s got to one or the other.
It can’t be both.
Like a lot of aspects of the team, the decision making seems muddled.
Laca doesn’t start in the league anymore but when you need a goal you still have the temptation to bring him off the bench.
There’s talk we will listen to offers for the Frenchman in January with it natural that clubs will make a cheeky offer, knowing Arsenal won’t get any fee in the summer.
Yet we could lose serious firepower in the New Year to the African Cup of Nations while there’s talk of Balogun going on loan as part of his development.
In other words, we might need the 30-year-old.
If we can get back into Europe that would be worth more than any fee, we would get for Laca at this point.
Instead of being indecisive make it clear to the player he’s here for the entire campaign and it suits everyone to get the very best out of him for that duration.
That gets rid of any confusion in the Winter Transfer Window.
A Lacazette at his best can still offer something to Arsenal.
Arteta though needs to manage the situation better.
Be Kind in The Comments
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yep, Mikel Arteta has been inconsistent for a number of decisions. But in this case, his conundrum is a bit difficult. Who knows what happened behind the scenes? Lacazette would have been ideal to come on earlier, but maybe as you said he is reluctant to use him, and try to develop his long-term vision more(how long it would be only god knows). I am also puzzled as to why Balogun and Martinelli are not played in this team. Was judgement passed after their poor performance in a makeshift team? Leno is underfire and rightly so for speaking too much, but I wonder would he have done any better if he played with the current backline? This is not a knockdown on Ramsdale, but I counted 2 errors so far in his stint, the ball drop at Brighton and one miskick against Burnley maybe, errors that if Leno had committed would be crucified to no end. Aaron’s overall performance has been very good, but its not like he didnt make mistakes. About Aubameyang, there is still hope that he would finish chances, but our youngsters should be given chances too. Maybe they would fare better? A building for future should try and nurture that future. I guess MA would eventually give Balo and Marty more minutes as he has done with our young defense and midfield. But as you said, decisions have been somewhat inconsistent.
But we move.
COYG!
We just have EPL this season and our squad is too big, so there are fewer games for our fringe and squad rotation players. I think Lacazette is kept as a backup and I believe he doesn’t mind to sit on the bench until he can leave
The appointment of Arteta has brought more harm than good. Most senior players are not interested in playing under Arteta. Bellerin, Auba, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, and Nelson. Do you wanna tell me that these guys can lose form at the same time? I doubt it. The more time we give to Arteta, the more trouble we’ll find ourselves in
Laca is one of our best CF’s in terms of work rate and hold up play both of which indirectly lead to more shots on goal. He should not only be brought on as a sub when we badly need to score but should also start games.
Seems to me Arteta projects negative stuff on some of his players who get in his bad books….now it is Martinelli and Lacazette. It was Saliba, Torreira, Mavroponos and Guendouzi. Just don’t get in Arteta’s bad books or you are done for. Arteta always seems to need whipping boys. Not very wise or mature, but it seems that’s Arteta’s character.