“What is he, 21?” TV pundit praises this exciting Arsenal youngster

Micah Richards has heaped praise on Nuno Tavares after the Arsenal man put in a solid performance in the game against Newcastle United yesterday.

After a mistake-riddled performance in the match against Liverpool in the previous game, some fans had expected Mikel Arteta to bench him.

However, the Spaniard still kept faith in him despite having a quality option like Kieran Tierney on his bench.

Tavares repaid the faith in him with another fine performance in the game as Arsenal secured another win.

Richards said on BBC Match of the Day:

“He was one of the best players on the pitch, every opportunity he went forward, and he went forward with quality. Krafth had an absolute nightmare against him.

“What is he, 21? From Benfica? He’s confident now, he’s having fun. £8m, he’s keeping out Kieran Tierney who I really love, he’s started the last five games.

“He, today, was brilliant. He really was.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

I couldn’t imagine that Tavares would put Tierney on the bench when Arsenal signed the Portuguese star in the summer.

We all thought we had simply brought him in as cover for the Scottish left-back.

Because Tierney is injury-prone, we could tell that Tavares will get chances to play eventually, but it is a credit to him for working hard to play ahead of the former Celtic man.

This competition for a place will make our team even better.