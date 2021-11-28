“What is he, 21?” TV pundit praises this exciting Arsenal youngster

Micah Richards has heaped praise on Nuno Tavares after the Arsenal man put in a solid performance in the game against Newcastle United yesterday.
After a mistake-riddled performance in the match against Liverpool in the previous game, some fans had expected Mikel Arteta to bench him.
However, the Spaniard still kept faith in him despite having a quality option like Kieran Tierney on his bench.
Tavares repaid the faith in him with another fine performance in the game as Arsenal secured another win.
Richards said on BBC Match of the Day:
“He was one of the best players on the pitch, every opportunity he went forward, and he went forward with quality. Krafth had an absolute nightmare against him.
“What is he, 21? From Benfica? He’s confident now, he’s having fun. £8m, he’s keeping out Kieran Tierney who I really love, he’s started the last five games.
“He, today, was brilliant. He really was.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
I couldn’t imagine that Tavares would put Tierney on the bench when Arsenal signed the Portuguese star in the summer.
We all thought we had simply brought him in as cover for the Scottish left-back.
Because Tierney is injury-prone, we could tell that Tavares will get chances to play eventually, but it is a credit to him for working hard to play ahead of the former Celtic man.
This competition for a place will make our team even better.
Micah absolutely raved over him
Something slowly is taking shape
BEAST!!!!
I’m afraid one of the two would be sold in the summer. I reckon Tierney
Tierney will comback in the team …he’s better at defending at crossing and shoting….No disrrrespect to Nuno though.,.
Tierney will be back and Tavares will replace Partey when he nips off to ACON . Could be the powerful midfielder we have been lacking for ages.
A very interesting proposition indeed Potter, The more I think about it the more I like the idea…
Tavares should play in the midfield with Partey and Lokonga. Tavares likes running forward and shooting. Kieran is such a mighty talent that he can’t be left yawning at the bench. Arteta should use his wits on this. Also bring in Matinelli for Auba who is looking confused.
Arsenal does not really need to buy another striker
Tierney is too good a quality player to be wasted on the bench. I like the idea of playing Tavares in the midfield, maybe for Odegard, and play KT in his natural LB position. Also I support the idea of playing Martinelli over Auba.
Tavares has been wonderful, I love his strength, zeal and speed, he could play in a 3 man midfield, though he’s still raw and rusty, just like Martinelli but I’m sure with a run of games and constant lectures, he should be fine.