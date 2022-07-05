What is it with Lisandro Martinez choosing his old manager over Arteta?

Should players look past previous experiences and focus on the “new”!

Why is there such a pull for some players to move to clubs that have their previous managers at the helm? Like Lisandro Martinez and Ten Hag?

Why can’t players just look to try out something new rather than believing that continuously playing under a manager they are comfortable with or have played under before, will work all the time?

I have nothing against players feeling like they will be comfortable under certain managers but sometimes they should give other managers the benefit of the doubt.

Now I write this article because if rumours are to be believed, one of our key targets Lisandro Martinez, seems to prefer a move to Manchester United so that he can be reunited with his ex-manager whom he played under at Ajax, Eric Ten Haag.

I understand when players feel they would like to join back up with ex managers at a different club and we cannot complain as Gabriel Jesus was drawn to work with Arteta after being with him when Arteta was at Manchester City.

However, talk is circling that Martinez seems to prefer a move to United just because he wants to be reunited with his former manager, and if we miss out on his signature for that reason, it will be a shame.

But I feel as though, although I understand the attraction for players and reuniting with ex managers, they should look beyond this and give other clubs and managers a chance.

For instance, the players Martinez would have played with under Ten Haag at Ajax will not all be at United and so the only comfort he would see would be his old manager.

At the end of the day you do not play with a manager you play under them, but the players are different, so I feel as though he should give Arsenal a chance and join up with us rather than United. Well of course I would say that..

But then you cannot deny a player their preferred destination and if moving to a club knowing the manager on a personal level after having worked with them previously would be more attractive and comfortable then playing under a new manager you have never worked with then who are we to say otherwise.

All I am saying is maybe players should not be so quick to write off new managers as opposed to managers they have previously played under.

Because let’s face it, if Martinez had a good time playing under Ten Haag at Ajax it does not and hopefully will not mean he will have the same “good time” playing under him at United.

So, if he joins anyone but Arsenal, I for one hope he doesn’t have the same experience as he did at Ajax and that he doesn’t flourish. Well I am biased, but here’s hoping Arsenal finish the job and get another top signing through their doors!

But if we don’t it won’t be the end of the world as there are plenty more fish in the sea!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

