What is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s stance on leaving PSG this summer

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal in the summer, as the Gunners aim to strengthen their squad with a high-profile signing. Mikel Arteta’s side have been consistently impressive across all competitions in recent seasons and are looking to maintain that level of performance for the long term.

Arsenal’s ambition to remain competitive in every game means they are expected to continue adding top talent, which is why Kvaratskhelia has been considered a suitable target. His quality on the ball, creativity, and ability to influence matches make him an appealing prospect for any club looking to enhance their attacking options.

Kvaratskhelia’s Current Form

At PSG, Kvaratskhelia has established himself as one of the standout performers in both French and European football. His consistent dominance on the pitch has naturally attracted interest from clubs across Europe, with some reports even suggesting that his representatives would welcome a new challenge at the end of the season.

Such openness from a player’s entourage often makes negotiations easier, providing clubs with a clearer path to securing a transfer. Arsenal would have been well positioned to pursue him if he had expressed a desire to move.

Unlikely Move to Arsenal

However, according to the Daily Mail, Kvaratskhelia has no immediate plans to leave PSG. The former Napoli winger is reportedly very happy at his current club and has expressed a desire to remain, which could complicate any potential move to Arsenal.

His contentment in Paris means that, despite Arsenal’s interest, securing his signature is likely to be a significant challenge. The Gunners may need to explore alternative targets if they are to strengthen their squad effectively in the summer, while keeping an eye on Kvaratskhelia’s situation in the longer term.