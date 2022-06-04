What is Laca’s legacy on leaving Arsenal?

Laca’s Legacy? by Dan Smith
Arsenal have confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette will be leaving the club at the end of the month.
That all parties knew for most of the season the striker would be elsewhere this time next year, but was still trusted to be our main outlet tells you everything about his professionalism and popularity within the squad.
Mikel Arteta, said: “Laca has been a fantastic player for us.
“He’s been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players.
“His commitment with us has been exceptional and we wish him and his family success and happiness.”
Not every player has departed on those kinds of terms with Mikel Arteta.
The 30-year-old had the respect of a young dressing room, why else hand the arm band to a person who knew for a long time wasn’t going to extend his stay.
The gamble didn’t work as from January he was being relied on to score the goals to take us to the top 4.
There are Gooners who won’t have anything negative said about any aspect of our club, but one penalty this year meant the decision to give Aubameyang away without a replacement was a mistake. Someone should get sacked for that incompetence.
Yes, Laca words harder and his hold up and link up play can’t be questioned, yet a team rarely make the Champions League without a forward who can get you 15-20 goals.
That’s why in the run in he was on the bench, now behind Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order.
The Kroenke Family knew this, yet the priority was to slash the wage bill, a decision which should haunt them for years (but won’t)?
The cruel irony was that for 5 years Laca waited to be the main man, yet it came in a period where he was allowed to sign a pre contract with teams abroad.
That’s not to question his commitment because you could never say he didn’t work hard but he is only human. Perhaps it’s natural that if you know you’re not in London come the summer, it’s hard to be that invested in what European competition your ex-employer will be in?
Or did he just not have the confidence to handle all that pressure of being the main source of goals?
He would have known he was being given that responsibility, not because his boss had faith in him, but because his gaffer had a row with his mate and the owners wanted to reduce costs.
He hasn’t been deemed important enough for a pay rise but with months left on his deal was now being asked to help.
Horrible mid-management.
That’s like handing in your months’ notice and no one really fight to change your mind, confirming the company never saw you as a priority.
Then their star employee leaves and suddenly they try and make you feel that your valued.
Auba and Laca were almost the face of the post Wenger era.
They had a bromance which was great for YouTube numbers and social media subscribers.
The youngsters found them funny, and they were leaders in that sense.
Approachable, fun, not too serious.
Yet that was a problem as well.
Were either the type who demanded standards and would shout if they were not met.
Proud to wear the shirt? Yes.
Insistent on the values of the badge being followed out? No.
I often questioned did the duo walk around training believing that we would win at Anfield or the Etihad?
What message did they give across to a group with a weak mentality?
Or were they happy to live in London, get a decent salary and play for a famous club?
They love football but was it everything to them?
I think Laca went through the motions.
Case in point, look at his celebrations in earning a 2-2 with Crystal Palace….players jumping in the crowd for a point that took us 11th!
Tony Adams, Vieira, Henry, etc would never have done that.
Let look at what Arsenal looked like when the Frenchman arrived from Lyon and look at it now.
He was greeted by Sanchez, Ozil, and Ramsey and would be joined by Aubameyang.
He departs with zero world class talent left.
He played a style of football viewed as one of the most entertaining to watch. That declined each passing year.
Back in 2018 Mr Wenger was mocked for ‘only finishing 4th’.
Now 4th is seen as a success.
There are fans on this very site who saw 5th under Mr Wenger as failure who now call the same position as ‘progress’.
Unfortunately, he’s part of that decline, our worst team in 25 years.
Auba and Laca were signed in the 2017/18 campaign for over 100 million.
They lifted one FA Cup which means they have a part in our history.
Yet the assumption was, by the time they left, they would have played in UEFA top tier tournament.
That they would both leave for free tells you everything about our club.
So, Laca in a few words to sum up?
Hard working …. yet unfulfilled?
On behalf of Justarsenal – Good luck Laca
Dan
No legacy was a average player poor goalscoring record but only plus was he worked his socks off for the team and was a good influence on the younger players! Wish lacca all the best but definitely won’t be leaving as a arsenal legend!!
The last player we had who really should have gained that legend status was RVP. I don’t think we’ve had anyone since who realistically comes close. Maybe sanchez, if he’d stayed and we’d bought some decent teammates for him? Maybe auba, again, if we’d got a decent team around him.
How come a question about Lacazette’s legacy turns into another Arteta’s bashing? 🤣
No matter how often you moan here, Arteta is be our manager till he doesn’t meet Kroenke’s expectation or until his contract expires. So it would’ve been better to support him, especially since we’ve made a progress last season
As for Lacazette, he was pretty productive and our best CF until we stopped winning at that time. I will always remember him for his work rate and connection with the young players
@GAI
***No matter how often you moan here, Arteta is be our manager till he doesn’t meet Kroenke’s expectation or until his contract expires. So it would’ve been better to support him, especially since we’ve made a progress last season****
To be honest you can’t force a person to support anyone / anything that their conscience has not warmed or taken a liking to. You would be deluding yourself.
I do understand where people that can’t stand Arteta personally are at.. There are somethings he has done, decisions he has made, his personality and attitude go against some peooles personal preferences. It’s human nature.
For example, I am the black sheep of my family. Why? Because I abandoned my family’s dogmatic religious, political and traditional beliefs. I try my best to be an independent thinker that is as objective and open minded as possible, I go where the objective evidence takes me. Can’t take ignore a bit of my own personal biases in there but I try to be as charitable and objective as I can.
So, going back to you telling people to put a sock in it and just support Arteta. It will never happen until one’s personal beliefs about the manager change organically. Just because he is the Arsenal manager does not mean everyone should just support him even if their deep rooted opinion on him are still are against it.
Arteta has to do much much better next season, not just finishing 4th, he has to show much better improvement, start taking points off the likes of City and Liverpool, no more moral victories and Free Hits games / talk. A much better footballing style etc . And if the same people are still not supporting him then you know they are just grudge holding individuals and no point wasting one’s energy engaging with them.
But Arteta has to first improve in those departments (Be more competitiv against the Top 2 teams. Challenge for that 2nd and 3rd position in the league. A better footballing style etc) and then these people will have no more excuses against him.
He has got to do that or it will be the same old.. And if he fails then I myself will be joining the detractors in bashing Arteta next season..
Well put
I can’t fault your points at all Goonster but like GAI put it, what has what you and Dan written got to do with Laca’s legacy?
@Goonster , I just found it hilarious that the writer chose a question about Lacazette’s legacy at Arsenal, yet the article content is mainly about Arteta’s bashing
Nice saying, we have probably the most pathetic fan base in the PL. How we behaved with Merci Wenger is another sign of a bunch of laughing stocks 😉
Is it an Arteta bashing or are some gooners really sensitive that you can’t say anything negative
Lacazettes legacy? Don’t buy a player for 50mill, pay him 182k p/w and let him leave on a free.
And we did not learn.
City offered 60m for Sanchez but we said no and so Sanchez sulked and we lost him for free. The fans went crazy so the club went and splurged 60m on Aubameyang and paid him 200k p/w rising to 350k p/w the we lost him for free and paid his salary till June. We lost Ramsey for free after clubs offered 50m. But we finally learned from that did’nt we? Well no because we then bought Pepe for 72mill who thus far has been a complete flop. Ozil Mustafi Socritis Willian Chambers all left for free along the way while Guendouzie left for peanuts and Torreira will go cheap. Bellerin Kolasinac were free but should have yielded a fee. Runarsson and Mari were crazy buys. Thankfully the new process is trying to buy players atreasonable prices with decent resale. I really can’t see yhough why we pay any more than 30m for any signing. Ramsdale, Gabriel Tierney Odegaard cost 30m Tomiyasu 22m. Lokonga 17m tavares 8m. Martinelli 7mill Saka Free ESR Free Holding 2m Marquinos 3m, Nketia Niles Nelson all free. The obsession with the mega expensive players is bizarre and seems to be related to giving fans a super expensive new toy every summer rather than any footbal logic.
I think I’ve disagreed with you in the past, specifically on signing a new striker for this current team, but in general I do agree – at some point we decided that we wanted to be like the big boys, and that apparently meant throwing large sums of money around. Wenger had previously built his success on finding hungry, up and coming players for less money; I’ve often wanted us to return to wenger’s original model, but can’t see it happening, sadly.
If true, the article about edu trying to set something up with Sao Paolo is surely a step in the right direction, though
Fairfan
You complain too much
United bought Pogba for 98m and pays him 320k a week, he’s gone free, same with Lingaard.
Chelsea have lost, Christenson, Roligard, Azbecueta their captain all for free.
There was no way we could sell players during the Covid time. We must learn though.
Laca was a failure. Nketiah proved better than him. Last season he scored 4, 2 from penalties and 2 from open play. He never scored more than 15 goals a season. For a player we paid 50m and 182k wages, is appalling. Complete failure and waste of money, Giroud was definitely better.
I really rated Laca’s overall talent. He was a better all round striker (Talent) than Auba in my opinion. Better all around (Hold up, link up, pressing, hardworking, good role model to the youth and teammates etc). But the problem was that he couldn’t score goals, which was what he was bought for mostly.
He also was physically unfit, like a granddad. Couldn’t last 60 minutes without looking like he had run 5 ten hour marathons.
Overall a very average and underwhelming signing for us. A waste of £50 million overall to ve honest.. I can see why Giroud was always preferred to him. Laca was the Shorter versio of Giroud but Giroud could at least score more goals..
Laca another underwhelming big money signing on our books..
I agree but we shouldn’t forget the narrative and all the problems we have had during his time in our club. We can expect whatever we want but sometimes it’s unrealistic.
“The gamble didn’t work as from January he was being relied on to score the goals to take us to the top 4.”
I disagree with this, sort of. The gamble of giving him the armband worked well for a while, and he helped us to win games for a stretch. Without him I don’t think we’d have finished at all close to top 4 this season. The gamble of not replacing auba with someone better than laca obviously didn’t pay off, and the gamble of signing laca for the money we did in the first place, didn’t pay off.
I think if people could step back a bit, you’d see that this was something like a Pepe signing, in that we expected him to be a 20 goal striker at least, and it didn’t work out, however the big difference is that laca still found a way to deal with being dropped multiple times, and not just come back, but deliver big performances, even when his confidence was surely very low and even when it was as though he couldn’t score, no matter what he did.
And let’s not forget he was our top scorer last season, for whatever its worth.
To me he’s a bit of an inspiration to be honest, no matter how many times he was dropped, whether for a barely interested auba, or a clearly inferior Nketiah (at the time – I mean prior to this season just passed), he always bounced back and led by example with 100% fight and effort.
The goals record isn’t great, but ffs, can we stop using stats for everything – if you watch our little run off games that almost got us to top 4, Laca made decisive contributions in each of them. And I ask again: is it just coincidence that twice in two seasons we’ve had a poor first half of the season with another striker and both times our form improved dramatically only once laca came into the side?
Not a great signing overall, but a player who deserves big respect imo (and one that may be harder to replace than we realise). I think the lady statement of the article is a fair summation
Last* statement
He was dropped for Eddie Nketiah so did gamble work that well ?
It’s not Lacazette’s fault that he cost so much and hasn’t really delivered enough for the outlay. Laca behaved professionally on the pitch unlike some I could mention. Hope he enjoys the rest of his years in the game
I agree with GAI. How on earth did that article end up the way it did?
I think what is said in the article is true but it’s one of the things that made me respect laca more – he just got on with it even when it really appeared the manager was always trying to leave him out. This started well before arteta though (it’s why we signed auba, really?) and laca’s attitude has always been the same
Does dan know that auba and laca were mostly played in one team where laca leads the line and auba plays out wide,so why say that laca waited for 5 YEARS to be our main man.let me guess….. another anti-arteta based claim.
Fairfan,i think it’s a great idea to sign players for less or nothing but i think for today’s market such players are either unproven with little potential or proven but leaving his former club for free.for the former,it’s a huge risk plus it will take a lot of time to take shape and when it starts taking shape top clubs will poach and price them away turning us to a selling club.take soton as an example,top players playing for top teams started from there guys like bale,mane,van dijk,lallana etc i’m sure JWP will join the list soon.fact expensive players don’t guarantee success but we need few of them with the right mentality to help accelerate our process not wait for all of our cheap or free acquisition to peak.And for the latter i don’t think top players leaving their club for free will be interested in joining us now plus are we gonna be interested in them or can we afford to pay their wages? so ur idea of signing just cheap or free players is only benefial financial-wise cos we’ll only end up selling
Thank you for your efforts Laca during a very difficult time for our club 🔴⚪️