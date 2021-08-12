What is next for Arsenal in their search for HG goalkeeper?

Talks breakdown between Arsenal and Sheffield United for Aaron Ramsdale. What now?

I’ve never seen a more vigorous opposition to any Arsenal target before. Despite not being an Arsenal player, Aaron Ramsdale has been the most hated person among the Gunners faithful in the past few months.

If he had joined the North London outfit this summer, convincing fans and proving them wrong about his abilities would have been an extremely tiring uphill battle.

For that I feel for the boy, who’s career is still at an infancy stage. Goalkeepers usually play out their career well into their thirties, and certainly the Sheffield United shot-stopper had room for massive improvement.

Understand Aaron Ramsdale is "gutted" about his move to Arsenal breaking down. Sheffield United's asking fee proving too much for Arsenal who have informed the player they are now moving onto other targets — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) August 12, 2021

But his signing just didn’t sit right with the Arsenal supporters. While some fans branded the club’s interest in Ramsdale as “money laundering” scheme, others showed their disappointment and anger of using the Joe Willock money on the former AFC Bournemouth player.

But the latter discussion was a pointless one given we have chased the England international from the start of the summer. And were willing to make an investment regardless of what happened with the Newcastle-bound man.

If Arsenal sign Aaron Ramsdale for £32m, then it's a money laundering scheme. There's no way anyone sat down to watch Ramsdale and concluded, "yeah, he's worth £32m" — Jerome (@Klarence_o) August 11, 2021

Some fans still have some scars on the club’s decision of cashing in on Emi Martinez last summer. But it’s worth considering two points. First, they did not receive any offer for Bernd Leno.

Second, had we (somehow) sold the German instead of the Argentine, the same people would have said something like: “Why did we sell our number 1 and future starter for German national team, after Martinez had just 10 good games?”

Some of us are reactionary and that’s just how this strange world works.

Now, the Gunners attention will naturally shift to their other targets on the list.

Never forget that Emi Martinez forced himself out of the club despite 'everyone' wanting him to stay. pic.twitter.com/Ay4GCdEa4J — AI (@nonewthing) August 12, 2021

West Brom’s Sam Johnstone and Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman are other homegrown, cheaper candidates who Arsenal might pursue.

But the Gunners faithful only dream about a certain Cameroonian. A shot-stopper who is young, has exceptional ability to play out from the back and is even priced at an astonishingly low price.

That certain keeper goes by the name of Andre Onana.

The Ajax man’s ban until November and his due involvement in AFCON in January the next year means the London club will not be able to name him in the starting 11 for almost four months.

The best decision the club can make is that: 1) Let Leno be the number 1 for the entirety of the season. 2) Sign a decent backup on loan for six months, similarly to what the club did in the last shop window in winter.

👀 Bernd Leno has committed more errors leading to an opposition goal in 97 league appearances for Arsenal (8) compared to Andre Onana in 142 league appearances for Ajax (7) pic.twitter.com/Wzf9Sf9JM4 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 12, 2021

That way, Arsenal will not be biting their nails whenever Leno comes out of his box or falls on the ground clutching one of his legs.

But that outcome depends on Onana and his willingness to not be a straightforward first-choice option at the Emirates Stadium.

The rollercoaster ride of the transfer window is approximately three weeks from shutting down, and Arsenal fans would hope that it presents more excitement rather than bumps.

Yash Bisht