What is next for Arsenal in their search for HG goalkeeper?

Talks breakdown between Arsenal and Sheffield United for Aaron Ramsdale. What now?
I’ve never seen a more vigorous opposition to any Arsenal target before. Despite not being an Arsenal player, Aaron Ramsdale has been the most hated person among the Gunners faithful in the past few months.
If he had joined the North London outfit this summer, convincing fans and proving them wrong about his abilities would have been an extremely tiring uphill battle.
For that I feel for the boy, who’s career is still at an infancy stage. Goalkeepers usually play out their career well into their thirties, and certainly the Sheffield United shot-stopper had room for massive improvement.
Understand Aaron Ramsdale is "gutted" about his move to Arsenal breaking down. Sheffield United's asking fee proving too much for Arsenal who have informed the player they are now moving onto other targets
— Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) August 12, 2021
But his signing just didn’t sit right with the Arsenal supporters. While some fans branded the club’s interest in Ramsdale as “money laundering” scheme, others showed their disappointment and anger of using the Joe Willock money on the former AFC Bournemouth player.
But the latter discussion was a pointless one given we have chased the England international from the start of the summer. And were willing to make an investment regardless of what happened with the Newcastle-bound man.
If Arsenal sign Aaron Ramsdale for £32m, then it's a money laundering scheme.
There's no way anyone sat down to watch Ramsdale and concluded, "yeah, he's worth £32m"
— Jerome (@Klarence_o) August 11, 2021
Some fans still have some scars on the club’s decision of cashing in on Emi Martinez last summer. But it’s worth considering two points. First, they did not receive any offer for Bernd Leno.
Second, had we (somehow) sold the German instead of the Argentine, the same people would have said something like: “Why did we sell our number 1 and future starter for German national team, after Martinez had just 10 good games?”
Some of us are reactionary and that’s just how this strange world works.
Now, the Gunners attention will naturally shift to their other targets on the list.
Never forget that Emi Martinez forced himself out of the club despite 'everyone' wanting him to stay. pic.twitter.com/Ay4GCdEa4J
— AI (@nonewthing) August 12, 2021
West Brom’s Sam Johnstone and Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman are other homegrown, cheaper candidates who Arsenal might pursue.
But the Gunners faithful only dream about a certain Cameroonian. A shot-stopper who is young, has exceptional ability to play out from the back and is even priced at an astonishingly low price.
That certain keeper goes by the name of Andre Onana.
The Ajax man’s ban until November and his due involvement in AFCON in January the next year means the London club will not be able to name him in the starting 11 for almost four months.
The best decision the club can make is that: 1) Let Leno be the number 1 for the entirety of the season. 2) Sign a decent backup on loan for six months, similarly to what the club did in the last shop window in winter.
👀 Bernd Leno has committed more errors leading to an opposition goal in 97 league appearances for Arsenal (8) compared to Andre Onana in 142 league appearances for Ajax (7) pic.twitter.com/Wzf9Sf9JM4
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 12, 2021
That way, Arsenal will not be biting their nails whenever Leno comes out of his box or falls on the ground clutching one of his legs.
But that outcome depends on Onana and his willingness to not be a straightforward first-choice option at the Emirates Stadium.
The rollercoaster ride of the transfer window is approximately three weeks from shutting down, and Arsenal fans would hope that it presents more excitement rather than bumps.
Yash Bisht
33 CommentsAdd a Comment
Excellent article Yash and I echo your thought process.
Cheers, guy. Appreciate it
And we kick off tomorrow night !
Leno gets injured in the first 10 ?
Said Freddie Woodman on here months ago.
I’m hoping Arsenal sign someone at least before the Chelsea game next weekend.
Yash – that’s imperative.
Well done re’ the article.
I agree with your opinion about the fans who blamed Arsenal for Martinez’s sale. Had we sold Leno and Martinez flopped, the stupid people would most likely blame Arsenal for selling our number 1 GK and a future starting GK for German
Martinez’s comments in your article have also clearly shown that he wanted to be number one GK at Arsenal, otherwise he preferred to move. The main problem is Arsenal didn’t prioritize our homegrown quota at that time and now they’re having problem with it
Since the main criteria for the new GK are under 25 years old and English, we have to forget about Onana. We need to look at the lower division, because EPL homegrown GKs are mostly overpriced
Leno was always error prone. He was still going to be sold one way or the other. Either Martinez failed and Arsenal were lauded or he succeeded and proved to be a poor sale. Its like the Willock one. You can’t have it both ways. Ideally we were supposed to keep both, with Martinez starting as No. 1. He could’ve been sold eventually. The gamble was worth taking because he was everything Arteta himself needed.
If Martinez stayed and made many errors like Leno, his price tag would’ve gone down
A big club like Arsenal should be able to take that gamble but rather always pick the easy way out like a small team. Leno was always going to be sold because he’s always been error prone. That is the point people are missing. I’m not shocked that today a lot of our fans are talking about replacing him. Imagine the scenes if we actually signed Ramsdale. for 30m. Its almost like the club loves an error prone GK
That’s true. But we can also look at academy players who are close to breaking thru at their respective clubs…
We’ve got some young GKs from our academy, but I believe Arsenal are looking for the ones with three years of experience or more
Martinez’s comments are twisted to suit the arguments.
Martinez was told that he was 95% expected to start the game against Fulham on the first day of the season. Now, that one game is not the entire season. He never said he wished to be the No.1 for the entire season.
One thing every football fan knows is that GK are picked to start the game based on form alone, unlike outfield players who were picked or benched depending upon the tactics and opposition.
Emi ended the season as THE GOALKEEPER ON FORM at Arsenal and he expected to be picked to start the opening game of the season based on that evidence. After almost a grueling decade at the club, littered with multiple loan spells at different clubs and warming the bench for seasons, Emi proved his worth when he had his opportunity to start a string of games.
Our management made the decision and must live with the consequences. Twisting Emi’s words and putting the blame at his doorstep is tasteless.
Both Arsenal and Martinez clearly benefited from the sale, so the fans must stop blaming Arsenal and Arteta for it
Only after a couple more seasons, it’ll be clear if we’ve benefited from the sale. Because, we are still on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and we haven’t replaced Martinez yet.
We’ve just gained 20 mils. If that’s termed a “benefit”, we could have benefited more by accepting Villa’s 30+ mils for ESR this summer.
They will probably go and buy another Chelsea reject.
It’s hard to believe we have Brentford tomorrow in the Premier League and we haven’t got a backup goalkeeper. What else is it other than incompetence and negligence to have a club like Arsenal in that position. It’s unacceptable yet some supporters find it acceptable. How this club has changed. How sad.
You have to take the pandemic into account. Chelsea have more than 30 players in the first team picture
I don’t agree with your Leno and Martinez arguments. I was expecting Arsenal to act like a big club and keep Martinez as No. 1 and then bring Leno back if Martinez proved not to be good enough. Coaches usually usually have their No. 1 GK set and as the last line of defense why wouldn’t they. Martinez had to leaver to elevate his career and he’s around the same age as Leno too. Arsenal needed a ‘boring’ keeper and Martinez was just that. Someone who had great reflexes but did all the basics very well while not being flashy. Martinez had a lot of problems with his ball handling when he was younger and its clear he has worked on that and that is why he doesn’t love to parry. Leno was always going to be sold. It was a question of when. He’s always been this error prone before he came to Arsenal and I didn’t expect it to stop so if we gambled and sold Leno we would only be selling him earlier. Our fans aren’t so forgiving due to some of the error prone GK’s and defence we’ve had in the past.
Have you read Martinez’s comments just after he left Arsenal. He didn’t want any competition
He would’ve had to prove himself still. He can’t average and be 1st choice. That is why I said coaches usually have their 1st choice GK set.
Leno was probably our most important player before he got injured. Last season’s errors seem to have deleted that from fans’ memories.
Its because his reflexes were put to the test a lot. His reflexes have always been world class from Bayer Leverkusen. That was never in doubt. However, you can see that he’s not as good in other departments and thast always been his problem. He would’ve been better than Ter Stegen if not because of that.
There’s just one flaw in this article.
Let’s compare Leno’s situation now to Emi’s situation in the summer of 2019. Both enter the season without being the long-term guaranteed No.1 at the club. Both enter their final two years of their current contract. This is the crucial missing piece in the article.
Luckily for Emi, he ended that season on a high and almost guaranteed himself being the No.1 going into the next season. Unfortunately for the club, he has entered his final year of his contract and must bow down to his request or risk losing him for a much lower value than their valuation that summer or for nothing in the next summer.
If Leno is not a guaranteed No 1 in the long-term, the club must make a firm decision before this transfer window shuts. If Leno manages to deliver masterclass performances this season, our management will put themselves in the same situation as they did with Emi.
If we start the season with Leno as our No.1, without an able understudy who can dislodge him from his spot midway through the season and make that No.1 his own, our management is taking a huge risk.
This somehow shows that our management have learnt absolutely nothing from the past.
The main point is that Leno has always been error prone. When Emi delivered masterclass performances it was not only because of reflexes. He was good in other departments. The question I have for people is did it take them the 20/21 season for them to not to rate Leno as highly?? I’m seeing people imply before his long term injury in 19/20 he was good enough.
Kev’.
Leno joined us in 2018.
Without pawing over each performance since his joining, I not sure ” Leno has always been error prone.” is accurate.
” The question I have for people is did it take them the 20/21 season for them to not to rate Leno as highly”.
Well, he was rated quite highly in 19/20, as he was voted runner up to Auba as POTY …. for making errors ?
Yes, Leno needed to be mentally stronger since the “Emi affair”, as he has not looked the same keeper since – but he probably didn’t anticipate suddenly becoming the spawn of the devil.
Also, M A’s clear insistence at playing our from the keeper at almost every occasion I admit clearly doesn’t suit him – but “always been error prone.” ??
An error free keeper is a rare breed indeed.
When I say error prone I say that in context and you clearly know what I mean. There is no error free GK. I watched him at Bayer Leverkusen and he always looked like someone with world class reflexes but full of errors. He may have been highly rated in the 19/20 season and that was accurate because then his reflexes were put to maximum and he excels in that department. He doesn’t excel in other departments. If I employ your logic there should be no problem signing Ramsdale to replace.
“Always error prone” is a little over the top. Just like Laca, Xhaka and Holding, Leno has his good fair share of good games in Arsenal colours.
But, he seriously lacked two things. It was evident after watching Emi’s performances while Leno was out, injured.
Emi had that confidence and the ability to hold on to the ball, unlike Leno who’s first instinct is to punch or parry the ball away. Leno was severely lacking in that department and that sets Emi apart from him.
Emi commanded his 18 yard box much better than Leno. Emi made sure his defenders were there to keep the defence tight. Leno isn’t as vocal as Emi and that can’t be taught.
Overcoming those two deficiencies is a monumental task and to expect Leno to do that immediately will be deemed ridiculous.
Okay then to put it simple he’s highly error prone. I will laud him for the world class saves but I can’t help but think there’s always going to be a big mistake in him that will cost the team. Somethings are innane. People might think being vocal, commanding the box and the like are easy. When you have it you have it. That’s mostly how football is. Most if not all world class GK’s are likely to have such things at a young age when they start.
Absolutely thrilled the deal fell through Ramsdale is no better than what we already have in Leno no way worth 30 mill very average keeper and that’s being kind!!
Would’ve been a shocking signing considering Leno’s criticized for the same errors. It would’ve been a younger Leno for an older one.
Kev.
Not saying I disagree with some of your points , just not so much historically.
Also we best get onto the German Football Federation before Neuer retires – Leno’s up next, unless you fancy Joachim Löw’s old job 😉
What a waste of time like Brighton Sheffield had no need to sale and weren’t going to budge on the fee but instead of making multiple slightly improved bids it might have been better if we had given them a take it or leave it offer a while back giving us more time to work on other targets no??
I’m amazed at the amount of vitriol aimed Ramsdale’s way to be honest (“three time loser” etc). I can see folks taking issue at the price (find it amusing that his biggest detractors go for the outlying estimates 35m) rather than the more commonly quoted 20m) but the lad clearly has quality. First choice quality for Arsenal? Time will tell but if we do sign him I hope fans will give him a chance.
Honestly our keeper situation has become toxic and if I was a young promising keeper, the Emirates would the last place I’d want to go. Which is a pretty pathetic state of affairs.