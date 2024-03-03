What is really going on with Arsenal Women’s missing Swedish international?

Swedish international Lina Hurtig signed for Arsenal Women, from Juventus, in the summer of 2022. Arsenal fans could be forgiven for not instantly recognising our Swedish forward, as she has played minimal games for our Gunners, since her arrival 20 months ago. Hurtig missed a lot of playing time the previous season due to injuries.

Hurtig picked up an injury when on international duty for Sweden, in early December 2023. At the time the Swedish Football Association issued a statement confirming Hurtig’s withdrawal. “Lina Hurtig will not be available for the match against Spain on Tuesday. With that, the forward leaves the gathering in Malaga and travels home to her club team Arsenal. Lina suffered a minor injury in the match against Switzerland and the assessment is that she will not be available for the game tomorrow. Therefore, Lina is now leaving the squad and travelling home to her club today,”

Hurtig has not yet returned to the squad this calendar year and there remains a lack of “clarity” on her recovery, said Eidevall.

“There is not any clarity on it, which makes that hard to predict when she will be able to return to play. Potentially, she won’t return this season, but we don’t know.”

If there is doubt now that Hurtig will even return this season, the ‘minor injury’ she picked up in December certainly cannot have been that minor after all..

What are your thoughts on this Gooners? Anybody heard anything that I haven’t. It all seems a bit mysterious to me..

Michelle M

