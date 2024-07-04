What is the injury that has kept Arsenal Women’s Lotte Wubben-Moy out for so long?

What is the injury that has kept Lotte Wubben-Moy out for so long? Lotte Wubben-Moy missed Arsenal Women’s last five games, from the 3-0 win over Leicester Women to the 1-0 win against the A-League All Stars Women – which took place in Melbourne when our Arsenal Women went on their post-season Australian Tour.

On the international front, Lotte missed the May-June UEFA Women’s Euro qualifiers, in which the England Lionesses lost 2-1 to France before they also defeated Les Bleus 2-1 on their home turf. We expected her to be fit to join the England Lionesses squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers in July, but she won’t having withdrawn due to injury.

Our defender is still injured. But what injury is that, really? Wubben-Moy has posted a full explanation on her Instagram page.

“A torn plantar fascia left me feeling frustrated, to miss out on international fixtures. deflated, to sacrifice long awaited time off,” said Arsenal Women’s Player of the Season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lotte Wubben-Moy (@lottewubbenmoy)

Treatment for a torn plantar fascia begins with a period of immobilization and crutches followed by a walking boot. Physical therapy will be initiated, and a supportive, custom orthotic will be made to decrease tension on the fascia. Recovery can take 9-12 weeks. If we assume Lotte’s absence will be for a 12-week period, she should be out for at least three months. Given that our central defender sustained the injury in April, we might expect her to recover by July. It’s unfortunate she couldn’t be fit for the July internationals, but perhaps by August, Lotte will be fully rehabilitated.

Wishing Lotte a full and speedy recovery!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….