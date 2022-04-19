What is the minimum Arteta has to achieve this season to keep his job?

A lot of Arsenal fans are now calling for Mikel Arteta to be sacked, that number has increased in recent weeks after a run of three losses against fairly mediocre opposition.

However, the season is not yet over and there will no doubt be some twists and turns before all is done and dusted and so it is probably a little too early to be calling for the manager to be sacked.

If Arsenal does finish top four that is better than most fans expected this season I would suggest, the same could apply if we finish 5th or even 6th but one cannot ignore the fact that we were clear favourites to finish top four just a couple of weeks ago.

So what do we judge the season by? Do we judge it based on last seasons finishing position or where we were just a few weeks back?

Expectations change and that has clearly happened in this campaign and that has changed the goalposts for Arteta and how he is judged.

So, the question for me is what is the minimum that Arteta must do to keep his job.

That is top four and that is because expectations did change, at the start top-six would have been acceptable but the minute we found ourselves securely in fourth I then changed my expectations to a top-four finish at a minimum.

Anything less and Arteta loses me.