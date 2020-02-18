What is the minimum you would accept for an Arsenal player?

Arsenal may have to sell to raise transfer funds in the summer.

It is not unusual for some players to be overvalued and for some to be undervalued and of course, the true valuation of a player depends on how much someone is willing to pay.

That said, there is always a minimum value that a player is worth, especially when a club needs to raise funds to bring in new acquisitions.

So, what I have done is list the player’s valuation as listed on Transfermarkt and given my very own subjective opinion what is the minimum I would accept if I was in charge of selling any Arsenal player.

The amount listed next to the name is the Transfermarkt valuation and in Euros.

Bernd Leno €35.00m

I think this undervalues Leno slightly, to replace a keeper of his quality would cost a little more than €35.00m and I would demand at least €40.00m.

Emiliano Martínez €3.50m

Same as Leno, I would want a little more and feel that €7.00m is more justified.

Matt Macey €250k

Seems a fair valuation.

Sokratis €18.00m

I would personally accept €15.00m

Shkodran Mustafi €15.00m

I would be very happy to get €15.00m for the German centre half.

David Luiz €15.00m

If someone offered €5.00m I would snap their hands off.

Rob Holding €12.00m

Considering that English defenders always cost a premium I would not accept below €20.00m

Pablo Marí €6.00m

Need to see him perform for Arsenal first and so cannot value him.

Kieran Tierney €25.00m

I feel he has the potential to be a €50.00m player and that is what I would demand.

Sead Kolasinac €20.00m

Overpriced for me and I would accept €15.00m

Héctor Bellerín €40.00m

Seems very steep and I would be happy with €30.00m

Calum Chambers €18.00m

English players for some weird reason always come at a premium and I would want at least €25.00m

Cédric Soares €10.00m

Same as Mari, I need to see him in an Arsenal shirt before I can value him.

Lucas Torreira €45.00m

I would not accept €45.00m and €55.00m is the minimum for me.

Granit Xhaka €30.00m

I feel he is undervalued and would want at least €40.00m

Mattéo Guendouzi €50.00m

Personally think his valuation is too high and would accept €35.00m if offered

Dani Ceballos €40.00m

Another one slightly overpriced and €35.00m seems reasonable.

Joe Willock €18.00m

I am a fan of Willock and would not accept a cent less than €30.00m

Ainsley Maitland-Niles €18.00m

Slightly low and I would want at least €25.00m

Bukayo Saka €13.00m

Not a single cent less than €60.00m

Mesut Özil €22.00m

Offer €5.00m and he is yours.

Nicolas Pépé €65.00m

He has far too much potential to be a cent less than €90.00m in my opinion

Reiss Nelson €14.00m

Too low and €25.00m is my minimum.

Alexandre Lacazette €70.00m

I would happily accept €45.00m

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang €70.00m

€50.00m and I would seriously consider it.

Gabriel Martinelli €18.00m

Someone is having a laugh, nothing less than €70.00m

Eddie Nketiah €8.00m

Far too low and €25.00m is more realistic.

Remember these are absolute minimum valuations and as I stated above are purely my own opinion and are very subjective.