What is the money saying about Arsenal’s chances of silverware this season

We all know what they say about opinions, basically, we all have one and Arsenal fans are no different to any other group of fans, we are as tribal as they come and a good amount of them believe that we will win every tournament we enter.

That is natural and one of the reasons a particular club’s fans are not the best measure to judge a team’s chances of winning something.

The same applies to pundits, most of them cannot help but be biased, again, that is only natural but there is one section of society that is not biased and that is the section that risks its own money, the betting markets.

We all know about fans that put a couple of quid on their team at huge odds to win the league but that sort of money never moves the needle, it is big money that causes odds movements and nothing else.

Therefore, if you want to put opinions to one side and see the reality of your teams chances then checking the odds is the best way to go.

Of course, it is not fool proof and the markets can be wrong, sometimes spectacularly so, but generally speaking, the market does reflect a team’s real chances.

So, looking at the markets this morning I found the following.

Premier League – 5/2 second favourites, third favs are 33/1

Europa League – 4.1 favourites above Barcelona, Man Utd, Juventus and Ajax

FA Cup – 9/1 Joint second favourites with Liverpool

Now, think about those odds, 2nd favs for the league, 2nd favs for FA Cup and favs for the Europa League.

Anyway you dress that up, it is very impressive and I doubt that there were many realistic fans that thought this would have been at all possible before the season kicked off.

Arsenal is now a serious competitor on every level. Who says so? Not me, money is what is saying it and while some people can call us deluded Arsenal fans for believing we will win major silverware this season, it is clearly no longer just Gooners that are saying it.

