‘What is the problem?’ Pep Guardiola reacts to questions over Arsenal’s celebrations

Arsenal has often been criticised for over-celebrating this season as they enjoy their victories after every game.

This has been a remarkable campaign for the Gunners on so many levels and Mikel Arteta’s side often celebrates widely after a big victory, which does not always go down well with opposition fans and neutrals.

It was a debate after most of their games, most notably when Martin Odegaard was snapped taking a photo of the club’s cameraman.

Ahead of their match this weekend, Pep Guardiola was asked about his opinion on suggestions that Arsenal over-celebrates, and he said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I don’t react to it.

‘I don’t react to nonsense things. If you want to take a picture, take a picture. What is the problem? Honestly.’

We have put the episodes about our celebrations behind us for weeks now, so we do not have to bring it back up.

Pep has given the perfect response to that question and hopefully everyone will move on from it now and we can celebrate wins in peace.

We have an important game against City this weekend and if we secure all three points, we will celebrate widely because that will be a confirmation that we can be league champions.

