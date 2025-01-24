What is there to discuss internally? Make the move Arsenal!

In our most recent game, a 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb, one of the goal scorers was Kai Havertz, who netted a thumping header into the back of the net from a delightful ball by Gabriel Martinelli. That brilliant finish marked his second goal in as many games, following his strike against Aston Villa in the previous match. While it’s encouraging to see him scoring with some consistency now, it’s still clear that Arsenal need a new centre-forward.
There have been varying reports over the past few weeks regarding which forward the club might sign before the imminent closure of the transfer window. In recent days, Benjamin Sesko has emerged as a recurring name that has certainly excited Gooners. However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will make a concrete move for the RB Leipzig frontman.
The latest update concerning a move for him this month is both encouraging and frustrating. According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Arsenal are currently discussing internally whether signing Sesko is possible in this window. Leipzig, however, has made it clear they won’t sell the Slovenian international this month. Despite their elimination from the Champions League, they consider him a key player for the rest of their Bundesliga campaign, especially as they sit just a point outside the top four.
To me, it feels as though Arsenal aren’t being aggressive enough in their pursuit of him. If they were, I doubt the board would still be locked in discussions about whether signing him might disrupt Leipzig’s season. By now, the club could have tested Leipzig’s resolve with a bid to see where they truly stand. While the deal would undoubtedly be a complicated one to pull off in this window, it’s hard not to feel that Arsenal should be doing more.
There’s still time left to get a deal done, so we shouldn’t write off the possibility just yet. But tell me, Gooners—do you genuinely think we’ll bring anyone in this window, let alone Sesko?
Thoughts in the comments, Gooners!
BENJAMIN KENNETH
ADMIN COMMENT
May be, but very unlikely.
We are rarely aggressive with or targets. So, it’s more of the same.
Sesko has been talked about as potentially brilliant for a few years, but still has a lot to prove imo, and we shouldn’t be dropping 10s of millions on him unless we’re extremely confident he is going to become brilliant within a very short period of time.
This is the sort of thing utd have done with players like martial and hojland (and Anthony?) – pay big money based on their potential, without accounting for the time it will take for them to reach their potential and the risk that they might not ever reach it.
From what I’ve seen (which is far from sufficient to make a call, admittedly), I wouldn’t go above 30m for sesko. He has talent, but I haven’t seen he has the fire in his belly to become top class. I would hope our scouts will know much better than me though!