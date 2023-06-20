What is wrong with Arsenal’s transfer dealings – Do we have a permanent leak?

Do Arsenal need to be tactically smarter when it comes to transfers?

Will Arsenal ever learn from their mistakes when it comes to transfers? I say this because any time we are going for a transfer, everyone else seems to know about it before we do, and more often then not, we tend to lose out.

So why can’t we keep our cards close to our chest? Is there a leak in the club or are journalists just smarter and faster at finding out this information? I don’t know the answer to that, but Arsenal need to learn to be smarter, faster and more private when it comes to transfers that’s for sure!

It seems as though whenever Arsenal are looking for, are scouting players, or are in for a player its always “Arsenal are in talks with,” “Arsenal would like to sign,” “Arsenal are interested in,” “Arsenal are going for,” or “Arsenal would like to,” it’s never just straight off the bat catch everyone off guard, “Arsenal have signed, sealed, delivered, agreed a fee, paperwork signed, personal terms agreed, medical done this player is now an Arsenal player.”

Because when it’s rumours and when it’s known we are in for a player, it then gives every other club a chance to come in for that player as they sit up and notice “Arsenal want that player why don’t we see if we can get them too.”

Which in turn becomes extremely frustrating for us fans because given how recent transfer windows have gone, fees wise, we don’t always offer the most realistic fees!

One example could be how open we went about going after Moises Caicedo in January, it now seems that Chelsea will be getting his signature as they will begin talks this week apparently. Now I know things are not confirmed until all things are passed and agreed, but they are strongly on the Caicedo bandwagon and if we are focusing on Declan Rice they may just pip us to the post on that one!

In these few last few days Journalist Fabrizio Romano is seemingly commenting a lot on our potential transfers which is a good thing of course as it shows we are trying to be actively out there however its “Arsenal will bid for this player in the coming days”, “Arsenal are interested in this player and “Arsenal would like to speak to this player.”

It’s not all concrete, it’s not all finalised and it gives other clubs a chance to come in, speak to that player, offer terms, a salary and more that may be more appealing to that player and more often than not 90% of the time they get that player over Arsenal before Arsenal have even offered a penny.

It seems as though, and I know the transfer windows are hard, and I know there’s loads of twists and turns and ups and downs, but in this instance, when it comes to players and wanting and bidding for players and offering them contracts, Arsenal are not smart enough and not quick enough.

They need to be clever and quick, and to do that they need to play their cards a lot closer to their chest if they are to move forward to recruit well and to build a strong, experienced, well-balanced, title fighting, competing team, because very rarely do you hear other clubs or maybe you do hear, but I don’t hear that other clubs wants players as much as I hear about Arsenal and possible new recruits!

I’m not saying no comment should be made, but it should be done in such a way where it doesn’t make other clubs stand up and notice. For instance, Chelsea will speak to this player or Manchester City will speak to this player and the next thing you know deal agreed, fee finalised, contract signed, sealed, delivered, medical passed, personal terms agreed and that player is now a Chelsea or a Manchester City player.

Whereas with Arsenal it doesn’t always seem to be like that. And when it is, it doesn’t happen enough!

For instance, look how quick it happened with Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, Liverpool wanted him, went in for him, personal terms agreed, fee given from the off, he was always going to Liverpool that’s what he chose it was all signed sealed delivered all confirmed a month ago.

So, Arsenal if you are listening, maybe, you can use this as just a tip moving forward because as we saw what happened with Mykhailo Mudryk last transfer window where Arsenal wanted him, wanted him, apparently, he wanted it too, it was all but done, he was all but an Arsenal player, it was 99% confirmed, then BOOM, in come Chelsea and within 24 hours he is at Stamford Bridge.

So hopefully, and I say this with all things crossed, hopefully, this transfer window, Arsenal have learnt their lesson and will begin to keep their cards closer to their chest and will be 100% clever about getting the players they wish to get and will succeed in doing so, after we get Rice of course.

Well, here’s hoping hey Gooners?

