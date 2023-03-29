What is your Arsenal Starting XI against Leeds? Here’s mine

Many Gooners were bored to death when they realised last weekend they couldn’t watch their favourite team, Arsenal, take to the field due to the international break. Some opted to pass their time watching the Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace 4-1 win highlights on repeat, but anyway, soon Arteta and his boys will be back to doing what they do best: dominating the Premier League.

Arsenal is presently on a six-game winning streak in the league, and coming up next for them is a game against Leeds United this Saturday at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners defeated the White Roses 1-0 in the reverse match at Elland Road, and they are eager to complete the Premier League double over them.

Arsenal, with 69 points, presently leads the Premier League table by 8 points and has won three of their last four home games in all competitions. Can we talk about which lineup Arteta will field this weekend? Arsenal’s scary and formidable starting XI squad that could rattle Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday could comprise goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale covered by four defenders.

Arsenal’s defence will consist of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding (as it is uncertain whether Saliba will be back), and Ben White, while the midfield will consist of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey (if fit—there are rumours about his fitness), and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal’s forwards will be Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and probably Gabriel Jesus, who will get his first start in the EPL for some time, as they look forward to scoring many goals to strengthen their goal difference ahead of the title push.

A win could see Arsenal go 11 points clear at the table if Manchester City vs. Liverpool ends with a Liverpool win in the Saturday early kickoff. There are only bright possibilities for Arsenal.

COYG!

Daniel O

