What is your dream Arsenal midfield for next season?

My dream Arsenal midfield lineup for next season
I hope that neither Granit Xhaka nor Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny score a hat-trick against Olympiacos to make me sound stupid in this article. This is an opinion piece and thus if they do end up playing the match of their lives on Thursday, I request you to not thrash me in the comments section, as this article was written before The Gunners’ round of 16 second leg tie at the Emirates. To continue, here is what my dream midfield will look like come next season.
Thomas Partey :
The first player on my midfield lineup, a no brainer. The Ghanaian moved to the Emirates on the summer’s deadline day but has barely featured for them since. The 27-year-old missed only 8 games during his time at Atletico Madrid.
But his start to life in London has been like the weather in England. Cloudy. Out of the Gunners’ 28 league matches, Partey has featured in just 14 of them.
No pre-season, demands of the Premier league and the congested fixture list of this unprecedented season have all taken a toll on Arsenal’s fresh recruit.
Although the Arsenal faithful have seen flashes of a player who is named in the same breath as other world class central midfielders, it has been far and few in between so far.
But the next season is where Arsenal and the Premier League will possibly see the true colours of the player, who is more often than not has been covered in a golden gift wrap by the Arsenal fans.
Yves Bissouma:
The Express reported last week that Arsenal have held talks with Bissouma’s agent, indicating their interest in the player. The 24-year-old might be the perfect player to supplement Thomas Partey.
The Mali international is superb at keeping position when pressed, something which Arteta licks his lips at. He has made 70 tackles in the Premier League, which makes him one of the best tacklers in the league.
He has also shown his calibre at shooting and dribbling on numerous occasions. At 24 year old, he is the type of player Arsenal should be looking at.
The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, in the past year, has 3.31 tackles, 2.02 blocks, 1.38 interceptions, 1.35 dribbles completed and has a 79.7% pass completion rate to top it off. Why is he an upgrade on Granit Xhaka you might ask? 1.66 tackles, 1.31 blocks, 0.63 interceptions 0.57 dribbles completed and a pass completion percentage of 62.69 are the numbers of the Swiss international.
Each and every aspect of the 24-year-old Brighton midfielder is better than Xhaka.
Considering Bissouma is four years younger than Xhaka, he is clearly the more appealing player for the future and their rebuilding process. It should be a case of out with the old and in with the new, better player.
Matteo Guendouzi:
I don’t want to touch any wrong nerves of Arsenal supporters, but I believe Guendouzi has the potential to be a world class midfielder. Even better if it is at North-London.
The now 21-year-old played 48 matches in his first season at the Emirates, showing bravery and drive countless times. But the young Frenchman will only have a year left on his current deal in the summer.
I come from that section of the Arsenal fans who believe Guendouzi should be given a second chance at the Emirates by handing him a contract extension and a role of “third choice” central midfielder.
That position is currently occupied by the duo of Ceballos and Elneny. I am of the view that the money which is being quoted for Ceballos around 25m, can be better spent on other players who are better central midfielders than the Real Madrid man. Bissouma being at the top of my list.
Elneny, even though has impressed this season, I don’t believe boasts the quality which can take Arsenal back to the Champions League.
So I am rooting for Gunedouzi to come back to the Emirates. Come on!
Miguel Azeez: This selection might raise some eyebrows, but I completely believe in the 18-year-old abilities. Breaking through the first team is a matter of “when” and not “if” for the Englishman.
He has been one of the standout performers for Arsenal’s youth teams. Mikel Arteta gave him his first run out against Dundalk in the Europa League in December.
He showed some flashes of true quality and thus I believe he is going to have a good career. Watch videos or read articles, you will have only one conclusion afterwards: Azeez is an extremely gifted player. Loaning him out might be the best solution for his development. But if Arteta throws him in the senior team setup straight away next season, I won’t be surprised.
I am not of the view that either of Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny are the players who can facilitate Arsenal’s push for a Champions League spot next season. Cashing on them right now would be my personal choice.
What are your views? Don’t forget to comment below!
Yash Bisht
Connect with the writer via Twitter/Instagram: @yarsenal09
Koopmeiners – De Paul – Partey
One of Guendouzi/Torreira maybe to stay for rotation + Azeez from academy.
I assume that we cannot afford Ödegaards transfer fee so that’s why I chose De Paul.
If we still use 4-2-3-1 next season:
– CAM: Smith-Rowe, Willian and Ceballos or Odegaard
– Right DM: Partey, Willock, Maitland-Niles and Chambers
– Left DM: Xhaka and Camavinga or Koopmeiners
Ceballos ?
Come on mate that must be a joke ,he needs to be sent back to Madrid .
He made two defense-splitting passes yesterday, but unfortunately Pepe and Aubameyang couldn’t convert the chances into goals
Agree to disagree on that one
Awful player with a sh1tty “I’m a hard man “attitude .reminds me
Of a poor mans Ramsey ,and he was bog standard .
I think you need to aim higher buddy .
Ceballos is better in the CAM position due to his vision and Ramsey was great in the right DM position due to his box-to-box style
Ceballos is better suited in a more attacking role. With the Spain u21s (where they twice won it and he was best player IMO on both occasions) he played as the most advanced on the left of a midfield 3 with 1 defensive midfielder behind him.
With us he plays more as a defensive midfielder, which does not suit him much. Yesterday when he played as a 10, you saw glimpses of what he can do. He offers so much energy and creativity, something which we are lacking. If we keep him for next season, we should play him as a 10
Didnt Ceballos yesterday lose the ball which ended in Olympiacos goal? I think it his was 4th consecutive mistake in EL which ended up us conceding.
And come on mate, those “defensive splitting passes” were nothing special.. the pass onto Aubameyang was something you would expect every PL player to make.
Yeah. He’s a CAM who can play decently as a DM, but not fast enough to defend like Partey
He’s skillful, creative and adventurous, so he’d likely thrive as a no 10
Tell me how a goal is a attacking midfielders fault if he loses he ball in the opposition half with at least half the team still behind him? That Xhaka and Elneny were out of position and the rest cant defend, is not his fault. Some players just are looked at differently. I think Ive seen Auba lose a lot more balls than Ceballos, something he actually always does when played up front, but still people are saying he should play up front and almost never criticize him for it
@GAI
Wow.
Maitland-Niles ?
For me that’s more of a nightmare !
Apart from the sentimental angle, I have never bought into the “smoke & mirrors / hype” surrounding this player.
A serial underperformer, who will move on in the Summer.
For too long we have invested / waited for players such as this to deliver – result, 15 points behind by Christmas !
But hey, it’s all about opinion and we are all perfectly entitled to express that.
I heard Maitland-Niles has been playing in the middle for WBA, but I’ve never seen how he plays there. I just think his abilities are good for a right DM role in a double-pivot formation
Love the Topic!!
For me,, it has to be
Thomas Partey, AMN and Smith-Rowe!!
Not hyping him, but AMN has huge potentials.. Strong, energetic, and can shoot/pass with both feet!! A Micheal Essien or Gigi Wilnajdum kind of midfielder!!
Even, if it’s not him, lets get a real CAM to play alongside ESR behind Partey. This Club should be Ambitious Plz!! 😕🙂
I crave Bissouma so much. What a mouth watering Central midfield partnership it will be.
The central defenders and goal keeper will be glad to have Partey and Bissouma in front of them.
It will be a strong, fast and technical midfield.
I don’t even mind Kroenke paying 40 million pounds to get Bissouma. He is my dream signing
I dont get the hype surrounding Bissouma. He is a poor man’s Partey in my eyes. Also that would leave us without both our CM’s as they would both go to the African Nations Cup next year.
I would prefer to have Locatelli as a replacement for Xhaka and give Guendouzi a chance to compete with him. Until yesterday I thought that Elneny should be kept as a squad player, but he showed once again that he really isnt up to standard to be in this team.. But then I do think we need a replacement as back-up.
Sell Willock and AMN (if he still sees his future in CM) and give Azeez a chance. I hope we keep an eye out on Ryan Gravenberch, very talented player from Ajax and would fit our playing style. In 2/3 years he will be out of our reach
Bissouma to Partner Thomas with Ødegaard in front or SmithRowe.
Keep Xhaka, Bring back Matteo and Promote Azeez for backup after we sell Torreira, Elneny and send back Cabellos to Madrid.
Loan out Niles, Willock & Eddie for season long loans in the Premier league to play week in and week out for experience and see if they will be good enough for us. Niles could be sold though for funds!
Incomings we do is Ødegaard on loan for a season again with obligation to buy and buy Bissouma. The rest we have already!
Just putting it out there for those who may not even know.
AMN was loaned to Ipswich Town in 2015, to prepare him for integration into our first team squad.
SIX YEARS ON he is on loan at ……………….
West Bromwich Albion, who are virtually relegated.
If you bother to watch WBA to see how he’s getting on, let me tell you – average at best.
We need an injection of QUALITY.
One description above definitely has the wrong player, otherwise he would be one of the first names down on the team sheet !
After all, “potential” has outed by 23 years of age.
Come on guys, we need to step on and look forward – enough stagnation.