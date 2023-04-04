What is your dream Arsenal midfield line-up fr next season?

The bookies have said it: Arsenal are the team walking away with the PL title with higher percent chance of winning it ahead of Man City’s challenge.

Hopefully Arsenal wins it as predicted. If they do so, there will be a big summer for Arsenal to add quality players who can help them not only defend the league title but also take the Champions League by storm.

Among the positions Arteta will seek to bolster is the midfield. As far as Football Insider knows, either one of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, or Amadou Onana could be signed by Arsenal. The three are on Arteta’s wishlist; however, a move for Declan Rice will be prioritised, with the other three being alternatives. While Rice and Caicedo (who Arsenal bid £70 million for in the winter) will command huge fees to sign, Onana could be cheaper.

Of the three, who would you want to sign? And what’s your dream midfield set-up for Arsenal next season? Sorry Xhaka fans, I know you will hate me for saying this, but personally, I believe a Partey-Odegaard-Rice midfield could be the real deal, not only in the Premier League but also all of Europe.

Why not Caicedo or Onana? If Arsenal wants to move to the next level of Artetas’s project, signing a final product like Rice is the way forward.

Daniel O

