What is your verdict on Alessia Russo’s performance for the Arsenal Women?

Alessia Russo’s impact by Daisy

The Arsenal Women’s team walked away on Saturday afternoon with a heartbreaking loss to Paris FC, which saw Arsenal knocked out of qualifying for this year’s Champions League on penalties. Although we fell just short, Arsenal Women’s fans can look forward to Alessia Russo’s first season in red and white.

Missing the penalty to keep us in the tournament is the only thing I can fault after watching Russo’s performance on Saturday afternoon. Coming on at 60 minutes for Stina Blacksteinius, she completely changed the game, bringing energy and the desire we needed to get back into the game.

The moment she came on the whole game seemed to change, more options and opportunities started to open up and the game looked to be moving in the right direction. At the 80 minute mark, Jonas Eidevall’s decision to bring Russo on was justified when she scored her first goal in Arsenal colours. Pressing Paris’s back line and forcing a mistake from defender Eseosa Aigbogun and a fumble from the Goalkeeper, Russo put the ball in the back of the net, getting us right back into the game.

After losing focus in Extra time and some sloppy defending, Arsenal Women conceded another goal to make it 3-2 and Paris Fc were back in front. And again, in comes Russo, pressing hard and winning the ball back herself, she dribbled past three Paris Fc players, got herself in the perfect position and hit a rocket into the top left corner, again keeping us in the game.

She may have missed a penalty, but Arsenal Women’s fans can be confident that her price tag was well worth every penny. Russo looks to have slotted into Eidevall’s system flawlessly and after watching her play only two games in an Arsenal shirt, we can be excited about her future at the club.

Known for her poaching ability and pressing from the front, Russo brings a different quality to the team that I don’t think we had. Although our champions league hopes ended in heartbreak, we can walk away knowing that Russo should be making a huge impact on our forward line this season.

What’s your thoughts on Russo’s performance’s so far Gooners? Were you as impressed as I was?

Daisy Mae

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…