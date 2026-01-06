What Italian media thinks about Arsenal man’s injury

Riccardo Calafiori is currently one of Arsenal’s players sidelined through injury, and his absence is being felt by the Gunners. The Italian defender has been an important presence in the squad, displacing Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapié from the starting lineup during his recent run in the team. His performances have provided solidity and balance, making his current unavailability a notable setback for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Calafiori has sustained a muscle injury, and as is often the case under Arteta, the manager is cautious regarding recovery timelines. While he is eager to have all his players fit, Arteta rarely commits to specific return dates, preferring to protect the rehabilitation process and ensure that players are fully ready before resuming competitive action. Consequently, the exact timing of Calafiori’s return remains uncertain, leaving fans to await official updates.

Injury update

Italian media have reported on Calafiori’s condition, emphasising that there is still no confirmed timeframe for his comeback. Information regarding the severity of the injury and expected recovery period has been scarce, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his availability.

According to Yahoo Sports, the former Bologna defender is dealing with a muscle problem that could keep him out of action for a significant period. Despite this, Arsenal are optimistic that the injury is not severe and that Calafiori will be able to resume training and matches sooner rather than later.

Looking ahead

For now, Arsenal must cope without the defender and rely on alternatives in his position. His absence highlights the importance of squad depth, particularly as the team navigates a demanding schedule across domestic and European competitions. Fans and coaching staff alike are eager for Calafiori to return to the fold, but patience will be required until he is deemed fully fit. The club remain confident that he will eventually rejoin the squad, but until that point, uncertainty over his comeback continues to persist.