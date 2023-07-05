What Jurrien Timber will add to Arsenal’s squad next season?

Dominating and winning the Premier League is all Mikel Arteta may want for next season.
He has shown with the deals he has to complete this summer how strong he wants to be next season. As we speak, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber are nearly set to be in his ongoing project.
Much has been said about how Havertz and Rice are upgrades for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, but I’d like to tell you what Jurrien Timber should be bringing to the Gunners.
The Ajax star is set to join Arsenal and will likely be played as a right back. In that position, the one thing he’ll need to do is mirror what Zinchenko is doing at left-back.
Last season, the Gunners enjoyed fluidity on the left back because Zinchenko was an attacking-minded player, and this brought the best out of Martineli and players in the midfield, as the former City player joined them in the middle at times in an inverted role.
Still, the same cannot be said of the right back. Arsenal needs another Zinchenko at right back. Timber could be that, as his technical ability and give-me-the-ball attitude can make things happen through his pace, passing abilities, long shots, dribbling capabilities, and other technical skills, but as it stands, we clearly do not have this type of player in the team.
To enjoy more creativity and spark in the final third from the right wing, Timber will need to be troubling opponents with good deliveries (crosses), good runs in the channels, and providing support to the midfielder if possible. He will need to embrace playing as an inverted fullback.
If he can give Arteta another dimension to his tactical changes, Timber will definitely be a sound investment.
Darren N
I don’t agree we need another Zinchenko at right back. Zinchenko is flawed when it comes to defending as a left back. He is technically strong when inverting into midfield, but a left back must first and foremost be able to defend. I don’t disagree with the tactic of an inverted full back, especially when we dominate games, but Zinchenko was caught flat footed and out of position a few times last season. If Timber can play the role I am all for it, as long as he can still fulfill his defensive duties.
So does BW get relegated to the bench? I really hope BW is not moved back to CB, I understand he was signed as a CB but he certainly didn’t look up to the task when played there.
The idea of inverted full backs lies with one side of the pitch which in favourable situations has a speedy winger. And suitable players for that role are players with midfield playing abilities. Bernardo Silva did played this role on occasions for City last season. Zinny did it so well. It will be risky to play two inverted fullback at the same time.
I feel lack of sticking to the initial team shape dynamics at the end of the season caused our losses towards the end of the season. This was due to loss of some players to injury and deep in form. We needed Tomi at Liverpool but he wasn’t available due to injury. Pressure from the dropped points in that game affected the players against West Ham.
I praise Zinny for the brave role he played.
The team is getting properly adjusted currently to prevent what happened last season. How the coach is going to use Timber is going to be interesting considering the presence of White and Saliba. With UCL to play, there will be enough games for rotation of players.
There are a very similar amount of games as last season, we are just switching 1 European competition for another 1…..so there was enough games last season for rotation as well but we barely rotated.