What Jurrien Timber will add to Arsenal’s squad next season?

Dominating and winning the Premier League is all Mikel Arteta may want for next season.

He has shown with the deals he has to complete this summer how strong he wants to be next season. As we speak, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber are nearly set to be in his ongoing project.

Much has been said about how Havertz and Rice are upgrades for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, but I’d like to tell you what Jurrien Timber should be bringing to the Gunners.

The Ajax star is set to join Arsenal and will likely be played as a right back. In that position, the one thing he’ll need to do is mirror what Zinchenko is doing at left-back.

Last season, the Gunners enjoyed fluidity on the left back because Zinchenko was an attacking-minded player, and this brought the best out of Martineli and players in the midfield, as the former City player joined them in the middle at times in an inverted role.

Still, the same cannot be said of the right back. Arsenal needs another Zinchenko at right back. Timber could be that, as his technical ability and give-me-the-ball attitude can make things happen through his pace, passing abilities, long shots, dribbling capabilities, and other technical skills, but as it stands, we clearly do not have this type of player in the team.

To enjoy more creativity and spark in the final third from the right wing, Timber will need to be troubling opponents with good deliveries (crosses), good runs in the channels, and providing support to the midfielder if possible. He will need to embrace playing as an inverted fullback.

If he can give Arteta another dimension to his tactical changes, Timber will definitely be a sound investment.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…