What Kai Havertz has just shared on Instagram will be music to the ears of Gooners

It may no longer be months but mere weeks until Kai Havertz makes his long-awaited return from injury. The German forward has been sidelined with a knee issue since late August, leaving Arsenal to cope without him through a demanding early-season run.

Viktor Gyokeres has stepped in, and while the summer signing has worked tirelessly, he is yet to deliver the goalscoring spark many expected. His all-round play has been strong, but the lack of cutting edge in attack has increased pressure on both him and the team.

Some Arsenal fans have even found themselves wishing Havertz were back, not only to raise competition but to reignite the attacking flow that has been missing in recent weeks.

Havertz closing in on his return

For those wondering how long the wait might be, there is now a clearer picture. Writing in The Mirror, journalist John Cross revealed: “While Havertz has yet to be pictured with the first team training group, the German is expected to return within the coming weeks and could be starting again within a month.”

That update will come as welcome news for Mikel Arteta, whose side have remained strong but have lacked the creative fluency that Havertz can bring when fit and confident.

Instagram hint excites Arsenal fans

Now, Havertz himself appears to have offered a major clue about his recovery. His latest Instagram post, captioned “Moments from the last few months”, shows the German hard at work in the gym – a clear sign that his rehabilitation is progressing well.

Between that post and the Mirror update, all signs point to Havertz being close to a full return. Arsenal could certainly use his presence, with open-play goals proving difficult to come by in recent weeks. His timing, movement, and creativity could be key to unlocking a more fluid attacking rhythm as the fixtures pile up.

Do you think Havertz will reclaim his starting spot once fit, or should Gyokeres keep the role for now? Let us kniw your thoughts in the comments.

Daniel O

