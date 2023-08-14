What Kai Havertz needs to do to impress Arsenal fans after sluggish debut

Kai Havertz’s performance in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest raised eyebrows. Unlike the two other Arsenal summer signings, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, who both impressed in their Arsenal league debuts against Nottingham Forest, Havertz had a quiet first-league start. But that can be understood he is playing a different role, and in a new team, he’s still settling in. With time, the ex-Blue will find his feet at Arsenal. Even so, what can he do to improve his performance?

He needs to improve his work rate on the pitch.

Kai Havertz, when assigned to the team’s striking position, is a player who puts in relatively little effort on the pitch. When playing as the team’s centre striker, the German international needs to press the opposition’s defence harder to cause defensive blunders. Now that he is a member of Arsenal’s midfield, the German international must improve his game effort. Kai Havertz, like Martin Odegaard, must contribute to the team’s overall play on offence and defence.

He needs to be more lively and add energy to his game.

Many people consider Kai Havertz to be a sluggish performer on the pitch. The German international rarely makes threatening offensive runs to concern the opposing defence, and he needs to be physically strong enough to withstand pressure from their defenders. For the Gunners, the 23-year-old must discard his lacklustre or sloppy style of play in favour of a more energetic and dynamic attitude towards gameplay

Ultimately, Mikel Arteta wouldn’t pay £65 million for a player he didn’t think he could transform. Havertz now needs to repay the Spaniard’s faith in him or risk being on the bench.

Darren N

