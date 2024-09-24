What Leandro Trossard told his Arsenal teammates after being sent off

Leandro Trossard became the latest Arsenal player to be sent off for delaying the restart of play after kicking the ball away following a free kick awarded against the team.

Trossard featured in Arsenal’s lineup against Manchester City, playing in an unfamiliar midfield role as Mikel Arteta looked to maximise his available options.

The Belgian received two yellow cards in the first half, leading to his dismissal and leaving Arsenal in a tough spot.

Trossard’s second yellow card, which resulted in his sending off, was widely regarded as a poor decision on his part. Fans were surprised that he would risk being sent off when already on a booking.

After the game, most fans and pundits agreed that Trossard had only himself to blame. According to Mirror Football, the Belgian explained to his teammates in the dressing room that he didn’t hear the referee’s whistle.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard must take responsibility for his yellow card and do better in his next matches for the team.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…