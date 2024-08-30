What line-up would you trust to get Arsenal Women through the UWCL Round 1 qualifiers?

Arsenal Women take on Rangers in less than a week in the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 round 1 qualifiers. The game is set for September 4th, a clash in which the winner will play against the winner of Atletico Madrid women versus Rosenborg women.

What line-up would you trust to get Arsenal Women from the Round 1 qualifiers to the Round 2 qualifiers?

I’ll go first. Manuela Zinsberger remains in goal as Daphne Van Domselaar continues to recover from a season-ending injury she sustained last season. Emily Fox, who should have had enough rest after her exploits at the Olympics, where the USWNT won Gold, starts at right-back.

Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy (if Lotte is fully recovered from injury) should start at central defence; Steph Catley starts at left-back.

In midfield, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Kim Little start. Lia Walti should be starting, but the risk of re-injury should limit her to cameo appearances for the time being. Arsenal’s newest recruit, Rosa Kafaji, who’s shown glimpses of brilliance as a 10, should complete the midfield.

In attack, Alessia Russo, who’s in fine form, and Beth Mead start. Mariona Caldentey assumes control on the left wing, with Caitlin Foord getting the perfect competition to get back to her best. That’s the line-up that fires Arsenal to the UEFA Champions League round 2 qualifiers, in my opinion…

Our Gunners have one more game to go before they face Rangers on 4th September – they will play a friendly away to Southampton on Saturday 31st August, kick-off 13:30 UK. Have you got your tickets? That friendly could well determine head coach Jonas Eidevall’s team for the Champions League qualifiers..

What do you think Gooners?

Danni P

