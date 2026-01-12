What Marc Guehi thinks about joining Arsenal this month 

Marc Guehi is attracting serious transfer interest from Arsenal and several other elite clubs, with the defender widely tipped to leave Crystal Palace in the near future. He has been monitored by Arsenal for an extended period, and with his contract situation meaning he will be a free agent in the summer, the Gunners are keen to add him to their squad. The club remain focused on strengthening sensibly as they support Mikel Arteta in his pursuit of trophies.

Arsenal’s interest and competition for signature

Arteta continues to work intensively with his current group as Arsenal aim to compete on multiple fronts, yet the club are also planning ahead. Guehi is viewed as an ideal addition, given his status as one of the finest defenders in the game at present. His consistency and composure have made him a standout performer, and Arsenal believe he could enhance an already strong defensive unit.

However, Arsenal are far from alone in their admiration. Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen on securing Guehi’s services, setting up a highly competitive race. All three clubs are prepared to push hard to convince the defender that their project represents the best next step in his career. Given his profile and availability, interest from top sides is expected to intensify.

Player’s stance on the timing of the move

Despite the growing attention, there is uncertainty over whether Guehi is prepared to change clubs during the current window. He was close to joining Liverpool in the summer, but that move did not materialise, raising questions about whether he would now prefer to wait.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the defender’s preference is clear. Speaking on YouTube, he said, “I can tell you that, on Marc Guehi, the real intention of the player has always been to move in the summer on a free transfer.

“With Liverpool really pushing and with Arsenal calling because [Mikel] Arteta is a big fan, these two clubs are insisting.

“Bayern Munich also have some meetings for Guehi, but now Upamecano is expected to sign a new contract.

“Manchester City have been clear. They want to try. They want to make an important proposal, and they want to go strong for Marc Guehi in this January window.”

These comments suggest that while several clubs are pushing for a deal now, the player may remain committed to a summer move. Arsenal will need to decide whether to press their case immediately or position themselves for a decisive approach later in the year.