Martin Odegaard has been linked with a move to Galatasaray in recent days, according to a report on Goal, as the midfielder continues to deliver strong performances for Norway at the World Cup.

Odegaard remains one of Norway’s standout players in the tournament and is playing a central role in their efforts to progress further in the competition. His influence in midfield has been crucial as Norway aim to extend their stay in the tournament at a stage where many teams are beginning to exit following elimination.

As the competition progresses, attention is increasingly turning to players’ futures, with transfer speculation beginning to circulate around several high profile names. Galatasaray have been linked with an interest in Odegaard, although the report indicates that his representatives are unaware of any such discussions.

Camp Dismisses Transfer Talk

According to the same report, Odegaard’s camp have dismissed the rumours, describing them as unfounded and suggesting there has been no internal or external indication that the midfielder is considering a departure from Arsenal.

The suggestion of a potential move has been met with surprise, with no conversations reportedly taking place regarding a possible exit. Odegaard is considered firmly established at Arsenal, where he continues to play a key leadership role within the squad.

Arsenal Position Remains Strong

Galatasaray, who currently boasts several high-profile players including Leroy Sane and Victor Osimhen, have been credited with ambition in the transfer market. However, Arsenal are regarded as operating at a higher competitive level, and a move to Turkey is viewed as highly unlikely at this stage of Odegaard’s career.

Given his importance to Arsenal as captain and his consistent performances at the top level, the club are not believed to be concerned by the speculation. Odegaard remains central to their long-term plans, and there is no indication that either side is considering a separation during the current period.