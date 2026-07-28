What Martinelli thinks about his future as Arsenal pushes for Vinicius Junior

Gabriel Martinelli could face increased competition for a place in Arsenal’s starting line-up if the club complete a move for Vinicius Junior this summer, particularly if the Brazilian remains at the Emirates beyond the current transfer window.

Vinicius has been linked with a high-profile departure from Real Madrid rather than allowing his contract to expire at the end of the season. With the forward entering the final months of his deal, Arsenal reportedly view the situation as an opportunity to sign another world-class player.

Martinelli facing increased competition

Arsenal have already strengthened their attacking options by signing Christos Tzolis, who operates in a similar position. Although Leandro Trossard has departed, Martinelli has not found a new club interested in signing him, leaving uncertainty over his role if Vinicius arrives.

The addition of another established attacker would increase competition for places in the squad and could make it more difficult for Martinelli to secure regular playing time. Arsenal would have several players capable of operating in similar attacking roles, creating selection decisions for the manager.

Despite the speculation, Martinelli remains part of Arsenal’s plans for the time being. His future could still depend on how the remainder of the transfer window develops and whether any suitable offers are received.

Martinelli keen to remain at Arsenal

According to Football365, Martinelli has no intention of leaving Arsenal this summer and wants to continue his career at the Emirates, even if Vinicius joins the club before the transfer window closes.

The Brazilian reportedly believes he can still make an important contribution to the team and is determined to compete for his place in the squad. He intends to remain at Arsenal rather than seek a move elsewhere.

Arsenal are reportedly looking for potential buyers, but if a transfer does not materialise, the club will look to accommodate both Martinelli and Vinicius within the squad. Should the proposed signing go ahead, Arsenal would have greater depth in attack, while Martinelli would face the challenge of fighting for regular opportunities throughout the season.

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