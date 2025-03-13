What Mikel Arteta really thinks about Arsenal’s second half of the season

Mikel Arteta has overseen another impressive campaign as Arsenal manager, ensuring his team remains competitive in both the Premier League and the Champions League despite persistent injury setbacks. His leadership has been instrumental in maintaining Arsenal’s status as one of the top sides in Europe, even as they contend with difficulties that have hindered their consistency.

Liverpool currently holds a 15-point advantage over the Gunners in the league table, but Arsenal have still managed to demonstrate its quality, proving that they are capable of competing at the highest level. Earlier in the season, they were performing exceptionally well and were much closer to Liverpool in the standings than they are now. Their performances during the first half of the campaign had many believing they could sustain a genuine title challenge, but the second half of the season has presented significant obstacles.

At the start of the year, Arsenal travelled to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp, a decision that many fans hoped would help the team maintain its strong form. Training in favourable conditions was expected to provide an advantage in the latter stages of the season, but unfortunately, it has not had the desired effect. Instead, injury problems have persisted, making it increasingly difficult for Arteta’s side to replicate their early-season performances.

According to Football Insider, Arteta has been left frustrated by how the second half of the season has unfolded. The Spanish manager is reportedly displeased with the way things have taken a downturn, particularly following the club’s failure to strengthen the squad during the January transfer window. Many believed that reinforcements were necessary to sustain their competitive edge, but no major additions were made, leaving the team vulnerable to injuries and fatigue.

The latter half of the season has certainly not gone as planned and could be considered a major disappointment. However, Arsenal still have an opportunity to salvage their campaign. If they can overcome Real Madrid in the next round of the Champions League, they will put themselves in a strong position to win the competition. Securing European glory would ensure that the season ends on a high note, providing a significant achievement despite the challenges faced in recent months.