What Mikel Arteta thinks about adding Gordon to his squad

Anthony Gordon has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal for a considerable period, but Newcastle United are now reportedly prepared to consider his sale. The former Everton player was close to securing a transfer to Liverpool during the summer before opting to remain with the Magpies, a decision that at the time appeared to underline his importance to the club.

Since then, however, Gordon has struggled to replicate the form he showed shortly after arriving at Newcastle. His influence has diminished compared to his early performances, and this decline is understood to be one of the key reasons the club are now more open to parting ways with him. A change of environment could allow the winger to rediscover his best level, particularly at a club known for demanding consistently high standards from its players.

Arsenal’s Perspective on Gordon

Arsenal have long been mentioned as a possible destination, with the belief that their system could help Gordon return to peak form. The environment at the Emirates Stadium is widely regarded as one that pushes players to perform at their maximum potential, which has fuelled speculation that a move could benefit both parties.

Despite this, Arsenal are not currently convinced that a deal would be the right move. According to Football Insider, the Gunners do not believe signing Gordon would make sufficient sense given their current squad composition. Mikel Arteta is understood to feel that he already has ample attacking cover and does not see Gordon as a clear upgrade on the options at his disposal.

Summer Plans and Transfer Priorities

Looking ahead to the summer, Arsenal may still look to adjust their attacking department, particularly if departures create space within the squad. Several clubs are expected to show serious interest in Gordon’s signature once the season concludes, as his talent and previous performances remain highly regarded.

However, Arsenal’s current stance suggests they are unlikely to be among those leading the chase. The club are thought to prefer focusing on targets who would represent a more significant improvement, rather than adding depth that may not substantially raise the overall quality of the squad. For now, Gordon’s future appears more likely to lie elsewhere, despite the long-standing links to north London.