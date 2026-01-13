What Mikel Arteta thinks about sending Ethan Nwaneri out on loan

Ethan Nwaneri has been linked with a loan move away from Arsenal this month as the youngster struggles for regular game time. Nwaneri made a breakthrough at the club last season, playing a key role in Arsenal’s successes and scoring several important goals when stepping in for injured first-team players.

This season, however, his opportunities have been limited. Arsenal have strengthened their squad further with players capable of operating in his position, reducing Nwaneri’s chances of featuring. With the club competing on multiple fronts and targeting several trophies, there is less room to introduce younger players, as the focus remains on experienced professionals who can deliver immediately.

Loan speculation

It has been suggested that Nwaneri could leave on loan to gain more playing time, allowing him to develop through regular first-team football for the remainder of the season. A temporary move would provide him with valuable match experience, which could be beneficial for his long-term progression. The idea has gained traction among observers who believe it would accelerate his development and provide exposure to senior football.

Arteta’s decision

Despite the speculation, Football Insider reports that Mikel Arteta does not intend to send Nwaneri on loan. The Arsenal manager values the youngster and believes that remaining with the first-team squad provides a better learning environment than a temporary departure. Arteta feels that continuing to train alongside high-quality professionals at the Emirates Stadium will aid Nwaneri’s development more effectively than regular football elsewhere.

While Nwaneri may have fewer minutes on the pitch this season, staying at Arsenal ensures he remains part of a competitive, high-level environment under the guidance of Arteta. The club is committed to nurturing his potential internally, prioritising long-term growth over immediate game time. For now, the teenager’s future remains with Arsenal, where he will continue to develop his skills and experience in one of the Premier League’s strongest squads.